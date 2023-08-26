Stassi Schroeder Reveals Why She ‘Felt a Little Bad’ for Raquel Leviss

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Raquel Leviss opened up about her experience starring on the Bravo series’ 10th season following the revelation that she had an affair with her castmate, Tom Sandoval, on a three-part episode of the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, hosted by Bethenny Frankel. Several of Leviss’ castmates have shared their thoughts about the interview, which was released in mid-August. For instance, former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Stassi Schroeder gave her opinion about Frankel and Leviss’ comments on the “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” episode.

In the August 23 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” Schroeder referenced that Frankel read some insults aimed at Leviss during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion. The “Next Level Basic” author noted that the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star tearfully apologized to Leviss for the comments, specifically said by Sandoval’s now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Schroeder shared that she began to sympathize with the 28-year-old after Frankle stated that the former pageant contestant “could be [her] daughter.” She stated that Frankel’s transcription of Madix’s insults “hurt [her] stomach.”

“The only time I felt a little bad for [Leviss] was hearing all the words that was said to her at the reunion,” shared Schroeder.

She clarified that she believed Madix, who was still in a relationship with Sandoval when he was romantically involved with Leviss, had the right to say Leviss was “demented,” “subhuman,” “rotten on the inside,” and “nothing” at the reunion. The mother of one said, however, that she believed “Bethenny made a good point” when she stated that the season 10 reunion “wasn’t to get to a resolution” about Leviss and Sandoval’s cheating scandal. She suggested she believed the season 10 cast should have allowed Leviss to give insight into the situation.

“It was literally just to battered [Leviss], like, it was — so the whole cast just pummeled her, pummeled her, pummeled her. That’s not right,” said Schroeder.

While recording the “Straight Up With Stassi” episode, Schroeder explained that she got “emotional” because she began to picture her 2-year-old daughter, Hartford, in Leviss’ place.

“I couldn’t believe, like, listening to what was said to her back, like, affected me so much, like, it made me emotional. And again it’s because Bethenny said, ‘I have a daughter,'” stated the former Bravo star. “So I was was just picturing a bunch of people saying these words to Hartford, and I’m like ‘No, no, no,’ like I’m just trying to stay back in it. Like this is not about Hartford.”

The “Off with My Head” author also stated that she “need[s] to take responsibility and accountability” because she “said worse” while she starred in “Vanderpump Rules.” As fans are aware, Schroeder exited the series after season 8. According to Page Six, the former Bravo personality was let go because she received criticism “for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

“So who am I to be like, ‘That reunion was really f**** up.’ You know, like I’ve been there, I’ve done it all, I have said it all,” continued Schroeder.

Ariana Madix Reacted to Bethenny Frankel’s Interview With Raquel Leviss

In the August 25 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Madix reacted to Frankel criticizing her season 10 reunion remarks. After Shay pointed out that the cast had filmed the season 10 reunion three weeks after Madix found out Sandoval was unfaithful, the aspiring restaurateur stated she believed most people would have the same reaction given the circumstances.

“Hearing Bethenny say something about like, ‘If that was my child, I have would murdered someone,’ based on, like, some words that were said, in response to what I endured for seven months and had just found out about, well, you know, I’d like to say that I have a mother who feels pretty strongly about what was done to me for seven months behind my back and she certainly doesn’t think that me responding to all of that with some harsh and warranted words is the worst thing that can happen,” said Madix.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Comments to Raquel Leviss

Madix is not the only “Vanderpump Rules” star who confronted Leviss while filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion. In a June 2023 episode of former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” Leviss’ co-star Lala Kent acknowledged that she said some choice words to the 28-year-old. She suggested that her opinion of Leviss changed after she watched her confessional interview, filmed after the reunion, where she shared details about her relationship with Sandoval. Kent stated that she began to believe that the cast was “maybe dealing with someone who is not okay to be in this environment.” As fans are aware, Leviss will not be returning to the “Vanderpump Rules” cast after season 10.

Kent clarified that she does not “regret how she approached [Leviss]” during the season 10 reunion. Kent stated she “retaliated” because the 28-year-old had called her a mistress while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“I think had Sandoval not said everything he had said to me, you know, like, so preachy while he was doing that and then Raquel calling me all those names while she was doing that, I don’t think I would have been as angry at the reunion,” explained Kent.