‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum May ‘Never Recover’ Following ‘Major’ Event

A former “Vanderpump Rules” star was left in shock after she received a comment from a famous actor on her Instagram account.

On July 22, 2022, Stassi Schroeder noticed that “The Greatest Showman” actor Hugh Jackman had left a comment on a video that she shared of her daughter, Hartford.

“You guys. Something major just happened,” Schroeder wrote on her Instagram Stories. In the next slide, she shared a screenshot of the comments section of her recent post that none other than Jackman commented on.

On July 21, 2022, Schroeder shared a video of Hartford listening to a song from “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack. “You like this song?” Schroeder asked her daughter, who was sitting on the couch with the family’s dog.

What happened next was something Schroeder could have never predicted.

Schroeder Said She Was ‘Breaking Out’ Due to Being so Excited

Although Jackman wasn’t tagged in the photo — and this certainly wasn’t the first time that Schroeder has shared music from “The Greatest Showman,” which is one of her all-time favorite movies — he somehow found the post and left Schroeder a message.

“I’m a sucker for the baby, the dog and that song! HJ,” Jackman wrote.

Schroeder shared this on her Instagram Stories.

“The icon himself. @thehughjackman commented on my video of Hartford and I can not control how much I am geeking out. Like I don’t think I’ve ever fangirled this much before.”

In another post, Schroeder told her 1-year-old daughter about the post — and Hartford’s reaction was actually on point, open mouth and all. The former reality star went on to share several memories involving music from “The Greatest Showman.”

“I may never recover from this, in like, the best way possible. Like, I’m breaking out right here because of excitement,” Schroeder said, pointing out some redness on her chest.

Several Fans Reacted to Jackman’s Comment

Fans were thrilled to see Jackman stop by and leave Schroeder a comment, especially those who know how big of a fan she is of him — and of “The Greatest Showman.”

“@thehughjackman I don’t know if anyone has yet to realize you have posted here. You are very nice to take time to do that. A big fan of yours!” one person commented.

“@thehughjackman ummmmm @stassischroeder Hugh Jackman just commented on your post,” someone else wrote before Schroeder had shared to her IG Stories.

“omg this is the coolest thing! I remember you saying in your book that ya’ll listened to this soundtrack on the way to your proposal. and then @thehughjackman responds to your video! I’m fangirling between the both of you,” a third comment read.

“@stassischroeder I’m dying for you. This is huge,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Of course, Schroeder herself also replied to the actor.

“@thehughjackman OH MY GOSH. You have just made my entire year. We are a @thehughjackman ride or die family. Saw you at the hollywood bowl. The greatest showman is our favorite movie. I am fangirling out right now,” she wrote.

