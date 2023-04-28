Stassi Schroeder Reveals How Pregnancy With Second Child Has Differed From Her First

Former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Stassi Schroeder and her husband of two years, Beau Clark, revealed she is pregnant again in a March 2023 Instagram post. While recording an April 2023 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” along with her guest celebrity psychic, Chris Medina, Schroeder gave an update on how she has been feeling during her second pregnancy. She shared she “feels[s] really good” and is “never sick.” The 34-year-old noted, however, that she has been “tired” throughout her pregnancy with her son and theorized her 2-year-old daughter Hartford could be the cause of her exhaustion.

The former Bravo personality also noted her pregnancy with Hartford differed because she refrained from socializing during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have way more to do than I did last time because I was pregnant during COVID, so we never left the house. So, like, I’m exhausted and I feel, like, that exhaustion very often but I feel great for the most part and I’m just excited that I get to be pregnant and go outdoors and, like, live my life and see friends and put on cute outfits,” said Schroeder.

The “Off with My Head” author also shared that her second pregnancy has not been “physically difficult.”

“Of course you get down on yourself like watching your body change but not nearly the way that I was with Hartford, I feel way better,” said Schroeder.

The reality television personality also shared she has not felt her son “kick yet,” but believes she will “any day now.”

Stassi Schroeder Shared Her Thoughts About Having a Son

In the “Straight Up With Stassi” episode, Medina shared he believes Schroeder will have a “different” connection with her son than her daughter. The “Next Level Basic” author agreed with her podcast guest and shared that Hartford is “more of a daddy’s girl than a mama’s girl.”

“I have this feeling that when this baby boy comes, like, he’s going to be my little buddy,” shared the mother of one.

In a March 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Schroeder revealed she and Clark were overjoyed when they found out their second child will be a boy.

“I can’t even begin to explain how happy I am to have a boy. Like to even be able to just say that I have experienced having both, I think it’s just a magical thing and I’m really lucky and I’m really blessed to be in this situation,” said the 34-year-old.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared that she hoped that her son will be “needy.”

“I just hear that boys love their moms, that they are just so ride or die for their moms and I’m, like, kind of a needy person when it comes to the people that I’m closest to and Hartford isn’t needy for me, so I really can’t wait to have a little boy be needy for me,” said the reality television personality with a laugh.

Stassi Schroeder Shared Whether She Would Have Allowed Her Children on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ if She Remained on the Cast

Page Six reported that Schroeder and her co-star Kristen Doute’s Bravo contracts were not renewed following the show’s eighth season “after they came under fire for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules.'” During an April 2023 interview on the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast, Schroeder shared she does not know “how [she] would have handled being pregnant and having kids” if she continued to star on “Vanderpump Rules.” She also disclosed she believes she would have included Hartford in the Bravo series.

“I feel so protective of my daughter and like would have I put her on? Yeah I would have because I wouldn’t know any different. I was so used to this being my life,” shared Schroeder.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.