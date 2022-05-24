Did Stassi Schroeder Just Shade Longtime Pal Kristen Doute?

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been friends for several years, and while the two still consider themselves friends, Schroeder admits that they just aren’t as close as they once were.

Schroeder and Doute were two peas in a pod on “Vanderpump Rules,” but had a falling out that was filmed for the show. It involved Doute being in a relationship that just wasn’t good for her and her putting her friends through the up and down and back and forth — and emotional roller coaster.

“It was years of Katie [Maloney] and I dealing with this constant cycle. You’re taking up so much of my time and now it’s consuming a big part of my brain and my energy that I’m now taking this home with me. … Now all I can think about, Kristen, is you and Carter and this whole situation. And you’re lying to us on top of it,” Schroeder said on the after show, according to Us Weekly.

The two ended up working things out and Schroeder eventually came around and forgave Doute. However, the two women are at different places in their lives and their friendship still isn’t the same.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schroeder Said She Doesn’t ‘Have Time to Be a Witch of Weho’

The admission came during the May 23, 2022, episode of “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. During the interview, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star was asked about her relationships with Doute and Katie Maloney.

When asked if the three are “as good of friends as they used to be,” Schroeder answered very straight forward. “No,” she stated. “Katie, like I said, is my baby’s godmother. She’s one of my closest friends. I’m friends with Kristen but it’s not the same. We’re all going in different directions. Our lives are so different,” she said, before adding,”I don’t have time to be a Witch of Weho.”

“Witches of Weho” was a phrase that Schroeder, Doute, and Maloney used to refer to themselves back in the day. Schroeder and Doute capitalized on the name and started their own Witches of WeHo wine company, which ended up being pulled from production in 2020 after they were both fired by Bravo for making racially insensitive remarks, according to Us Weekly.

Doute Didn’t Attend Schroeder’s Wedding in Italy

Several “Vanderpump Rules” fans were concerned when they found out that Doute wasn’t at Schroeder’s wedding in Rome, Italy. Instead, she flew to Hawaii with her boyfriend to attend another friend’s wedding.

When Doute shared some pictures from her trip, a fan asked why she didn’t go to Schroeder’s nuptials.

“Ugh so sad I missed Rome but we have a wedding here we had already booked!” Doute replied. “I’m soo happy she got her dream wedding,” she added.

Schroeder admitted that she had to keep her wedding guest list very small, mainly due to financial reasons.

“Honestly, everyone’s been pretty understanding,” Schroeder said on “The Skinny Confidential” podcast. “We sent out an email, like, ‘Yo, times are tough, we can’t have a 200-person wedding. This doesn’t mean that we don’t like you, but you’re not part of my 35 top people,'” she explained.

Doute did attend Schroeder and Beau Clark’s California nuptials in September 2020.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Issues Public Apology After Wedding Disagreement