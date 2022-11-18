‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Seen Sobbing in New Video

A new video that was shared by “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristina Kelly has fans all up in their feels. The video shows Kelly finding out that she’s pregnant and then telling some of her friends — including VPR alum Stassi Schroeder — the exciting news.

“I’ve been keeping a big secret,” Kelly captioned a photo of her baby bump in October 2022, making the official announcement on Instagram.

On November 11, 2022, Kelly shared a sweet video of when she took a pregnancy test and she weaved in some special moments that she shared with her closest friends. Fans couldn’t help but notice Schroeder’s reaction, as she broke down in tears of happiness for her pal.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Is Overjoyed to Be Pregnant With Her First Child & Is Expecting a Boy

Schroeder and Kelly have remained extremely close since crossing paths at SUR. The two are really good friends and it’s clear that Schroeder is fully supporting as Kelly embarks on a new journey that is motherhood.

“OH MY GOD THIS PERFECT PHOTO. I WANT TO FRAME IT IN MY HOUSE. I love you so much. I can’t wait to meet this BABY!!!!!!!” Schroeder had commented on Kelly’s Instagram announcement.

Now, Kelly is sharing an even more sincere moment between the two friends.

“We can’t wait to meet you,” Kelly captioned her compilation video.

Kelly shared her positive pregnancy test, covering her mouth in surprise as she held up the positive test. She then shared a video with her longterm boyfriend Max as the two sat on a beach and cried together. From there, Kelly shared a video of her first ultrasound and a video of her growing baby bump.

Several people in the comments section, including Schroeder, confirmed that Kelly is expecting a baby boy.

Fans Loved to See How Excited Schroeder Was in the Video

In the video, Kelly appears to be arriving at Schroeder’s house to tell her the news. Schroeder’s husband Beau Clark was filming the interaction as Kelly told Schroeder that she was pregnant.

The former reality star looked completely shocked, and then started crying, embracing her friend. Kelly also started crying as the two women hugged for a few minutes.

“Andddddd I’m sobbing all over again. I love this baby boy so much. I love you so much. You and Max are going to be the greatest parents,” Schroeder commented on Kelly’s Instagram video. Several fans commented about Schroeder’s reaction, really loving the raw emotions shared between two best friends.

“Your reaction!!! I love this friendship!” someone wrote, tagging Schroeder.

“The best video! The moment between you and Stassi is everything,” another Instagram user added.

“Stassi crying had me in tears! Congratulations,” a third said.

“Your reaction just shows how much the baby will be loved by everyone. Not just the parents,” a fourth comment read.

In the video, Kelly told some other friends the exciting news as well, including Nathalie Pouille-Zapata, who has appeared on previous episodes of “Vanderpump Rules.”

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Announces Split