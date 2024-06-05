Stassi Schroeder Says Bravo Producer Recently Asked Her a ‘Weird’ Question

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder shared her thoughts about the Bravo series, “The Valley,” which stars her former castmates, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute.

While recording the June 5 episode of her podcast, “Stassi,” Schroeder shared she is a fan of “The Valley.”

“It’s like my favorite show,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder then stated that she interacted with a “Valley” producer, who asked her a “weird” question.

“Someone asked me this weekend — a producer — one of the producers, he was like, ‘Does it bother you that ‘The Valley’ is so successful?'” said Schroeder.

According to Schroeder, she replied by saying she enjoyed watching the series and hopes it remains successful.

“I don’t want to watch people fail. It was a weird question to ask,” said Schroeder.

Stassi Schroeder Stated That She Was Approached For ‘The Valley’

During a January 2024 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Schroeder stated that she was approached to film a sizzle reel for the first season of “The Valley.” The former “Vanderpump Rules” star explained she rejected the offer because she did not feel the series would “be a reflection of what [her] reality is,” as she is not close friends with any of the show’s stars.

In addition, she stated that she does not “want to disrupt the life that [she] had right now,” with her husband Beau Clark and their children, Hartford and Messer.

“I really like my life right now,” said Schroeder.

Andy Cohen Spoke About Interacting With Stassi Schroeder for the First Time in Four Years

During a May 2024 Us Weekly interview, Bravo producer Andy Cohen shared he had a positive interaction with Schroeder at the grand opening of Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix‘s sandwich shop, Something About Her, on May 22.

“I had a great re-connect with her. I hadn’t seen her since 2020. So it was great to see her. She looks like a million bucks. She’s a happy mom,” said Cohen.

He also shared that he pitched her a potential return to reality television.

“I think I might have thrown something out there. As I always like to,” stated Cohen.

He clarified that he does not make casting decisions for “The Valley” or “Vanderpump Rules” because he is not a producer for either show.

TODAY reported that Schroeder and Doute’s “Vanderpump Rules” contracts was not renewed in 2020 after producers found out they ” had called the police on co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn’t commit.”

While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2023, Schroeder shared that she would consider coming back to reality television following her 2020 “Vanderpump Rules” firing.

“I love doing reality TV. I miss it all the time — I think one day there would something that feels, like, ‘Oh this makes sense for me to film something.’ I don’t know what that is right now. But I’m definitely open to filming reality TV again,” said the “Off with My Head” author.

She clarified that she does not believe she would return to “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I don’t know if going back to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is — that’s the answer. I feel like I’ve done a lot of work get past that. Because it wasn’t my choice to leave,” said the 35-year-old.