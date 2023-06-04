Stassi Schroeder Reveals Advice She Gave Tom Schwartz After Cheating Scandal

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder, who was fired from the series in 2020, spoke about a conversation she had with her former castmate, Tom Schwartz, on the May 31 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi.” Schroeder shared that Schwartz visited her, her husband, Beau Clark, and their daughter, Hartford, 2, in May 2023. The “Next Level Basic” author stated that she had not seen Schwartz for five months and decided to give him advice about how he has been navigating Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. As fans are aware, Schwartz confirmed that he knew about Sandoval’s affair with his co-star Raquel Leviss in August 2022.

Schroeder acknowledged that fans have criticized Schwartz after reports began circulating about Sandoval’s affair in early March 2023.

“I saw Tom Schwartz over the weekend and I feel like I’m going to get in trouble for saying that but we hadn’t seen him in 5 months, and he came over to see us and Hartford, and I was like ‘Schwartz when we are on tour [for my podcast], if I bring you up I get booed by my own listeners.’ I was like ‘can I give you some f***** advice, stop doing everything that you are doing. You have literally done everything wrong,’” said Schroeder.

She went on to say that she believes Schwartz was “put into a really tough situation because of [his] friend.” She stated that she told Schwartz he “need[s] to take a look at why [he is] riding so hard for someone who have f***** [him] over and over and over.”

“He seemed to really realize that,” continued the 34-year-old.

The “Off With My Head” author also stated that she urged him to “take accountability” for his actions, which she deemed as “wrong.”

“I’m just like ‘You’ve got to take accountability. You’ve got to say I’m sorry. Like you don’t always been to be the right one. It’s okay that you f*** up. It’s okay, but you gotta be sorry, you gotta take accountability,” said the mother of one.

Jax Taylor Stated He Gave Tom Schwartz Advice

In the May 16 episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” Schroeder’s ex-boyfriend and former castmate, Jax Taylor, said he gave Schwartz advice following the cheating scandal. The 43-year-old stated that he told Schwartz that he needed to “cut ties” with Sandoval.

“Sandoval manipulates the h*** out of Schwartz, that is a fact. He will do whatever he says,” said Taylor.

Stassi Schroeder Said Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal Is ‘a Little Triggering’

During an appearance on the May 10 episode of the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” podcast, Schroeder compared Sandoval’s cheating scandal to her issues with Kristen Doute and Taylor in the second season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The “Next Level Basic” author referenced that Doute and Taylor told Schroeder that they did not have a sexual encounter throughout season 2. However, in season 2, episode 13, Taylor admitted that the rumors were true and Doute had cheated on Sandoval with him. During the ‘Vanderpump Rules” episode, Schroeder said she had “hatred” for Doute because she was having a sexual relationship with Taylor “when she saw that [Schroeder] was giving Jax a second chance” following their breakup.

“It’s a little triggering … when that happened to me with Kristen and Jax that was nothing what is happening with Ariana, that’s nothing, nothing compared was happening to her,” said Schroeder. “And I know what it did to me, and it made me not trust people, it made me crazy, it made me not a good girlfriend, not a good partner, it made me dark passenger.”

Stassi Schroeder Suggested She Believes Her Relationship Would Have Issues if She Stayed on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During the “#NoFilter With Zack Peter” interview, Schroeder suggested that she and Clark, who she wed in 2020, would have had relationship issues if she had remained on the show’s cast. According to Page Six, Doute and Schroeder were let go from the Bravo series “after they came under fire for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules.'”

“When you through go something like being fired, you have to look at the bright side of things so you can like mentally survive it. And there were a lot of times where I’m like ‘Beau who knows if we would have stayed on Vanderpump Rules together, there would have been a moment, there would have come a time where it was our turn for everyone to just dig into what’s wrong with us as a couple,’” said the mother of one.