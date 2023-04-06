Lala Kent Says VPR Alum Feels ‘Torn’ About Potential Return

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder last appeared on the series in season 8. According to Page Six, the reality television personality and Kristen Doute’s Bravo contracts were not renewed because of the backlash they received “for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

While recording the April 4 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Schroeder’s former castmate Lala Kent revealed that the “Next Level Basic” author has complicated feelings about possibly returning to “Vanderpump Rules.” Kent explained that Schroeder, currently pregnant with her second child, has been focused on raising her daughter, Hartford, who she shares with her husband, Beau Clark. The “4 U” singer also noted that Schroeder has published two best-selling books and hosts successful podcasts.

“Stassi’s in a very different space now. And I’ve talked to her about this — ‘if the offer were ever on the table would you ever come back?’ And she was torn about it because she has a beautiful family, she’s totally okay, she has a successful podcast, Patreon, she has two New York Times best-sellers, she’s good,” explained Kent. “She said she does – there’s obviously times that she misses it because it was her life for so long but she has a beautiful family. She is having her second baby.”

Stassi Schroeder Shared Her Thoughts About Possibly Returning to Reality Television

While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2023, Schroeder shared her thoughts about potentially returning to Bravo. She revealed that she “love[s] doing reality TV” and “miss[ed] it all the time.”

“I think one day there will be something that feels like, oh, this makes sense for me to film something. I don’t know what that is right now, but I’m definitely open to filming reality TV again. I just — I don’t know if going back to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is — that’s the answer,” shared the 34-year-old. “I feel like I have done a lot of work to get past that because it wasn’t my choice to leave, so when something’s not your choice, you want to work on yourself to like move away from it and build yourself a life that doesn’t involve that.”

In the Us Weekly interview, Schroeder noted that Doute came back during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 in light of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal.

“Listen, if there was ever a moment for Kristen to come back, now this is when they need her. This is when Kristen shines, thrives, she can uncover anything, she can confront anyone, she gets s*** done, she has people’s backs, she rallies for a cause like this. Kristen is what the people need right now,” stated Schroeder.

Kristen Doute Discussed Filming a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Scene

In a March 2023 appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Doute clarified that she is not returning to be a main “Vanderpump Rules” cast member. She asserted that she only shot “one [season 10] scene” while being a source of support to Madix following her March 2023 breakup with Sandoval. The 40-year-old, who dated Sandoval for six years until 2013, explained that she does not “want to be a part of anything that has ‘Vanderpump’ attached to it.”

“I have outgrown them. Yeah, I still have my friends, but that’s a toxic environment that I will gain nothing from,” explained the “He’s Making You Crazy” author.

Doute also shared that she does not believe “Raquel was taken advantage of” by Sandoval. She confided that she does think that Sandoval is “a little bit more” at fault for the affair as he was in a long-term relationship with Madix. She noted, however, that Madix was under the impression that she was close friends with Leviss.

“He made a free-willed choice to do what he did. Like he owed Ariana the world and he is the one who cheated so I do place a little more blame on him. However, Raquel is claiming to be Ariana’s best friend. You know, she let Raquel sleep in her home,” stated Doute.