Stassi Schroeder Reveals 1 Big Regret from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Filming

Stassi Schroeder has one big regret about the day she got engaged to Beau Clark.

In June 2024, the former Bravo star opened up on her “Stassi” podcast to reveal that she hated the outfit she wore to the impromptu engagement party held at Lisa Vanderpump’s estate, Villa Rosa, after Clark’s proposal—and she took issue with Lala Kent’s getup even more.

Schroeder wore cut-off jean shorts and a polka-dotted blouse when she and Clark went to a cemetery to film that day, so that’s what she had on when they went to Vanderpump’s house afterwards.

Clark proposed to Schroeder at the Hollywood Cemetery in 2019 and the proposal was filmed for “Vanderpump Rules.”

Stassi Schroeder Hated Her Engagement Party Outfit But Producers Wouldn’t Let Her Change

On her podcast, Schroeder shared that she rewatches her on-camera engagement often because her 3-year-old daughter, Hartford, is obsessed with it. The “Next Level Basic” author explained that she was not allowed to change for the post-proposal party because it was all filmed for Bravo.

“[My outfit] sucked,” Schroeder said on her podcast. “It sucked so bad. And like, the fact that I was like, I couldn’t even commit to a full side part. It was like one of those,like I either do a middle part or a full side part. It was like one-quarter. That just doesn’t suit my face. And I got engaged with that.”

Schroeder also revealed that she begged producers to let her change her outfit in between scenes, but they wouldn’t budge. “Fun fact. I had to go back to my apartment after I was proposed to because we had to wait between scenes to then go to Lisa’s and they let me touch up my makeup,” she said. “But my producer—granted she’s only like, she’s doing what she’s told— would not let me change.”

“I’m like, this sucks,” she continued. “Like, I was too happy to like fully fight for it, but I was like, I’m in my apartment. They’re like, ‘We can’t explain it like on camera.’ And you know how Bravo is. Like, Bravo doesn’t like an outfit change unless you see it on camera. So, like if you were to have your sweater on in one scene, they would have to show you taking your sweater off or they’d force you to film a pickup of you taking your sweater off so that they could explain how your sweater all of a sudden wasn’t on.”

“So, like I was not allowed to change even though I’m like, ‘I have a closet full of dresses and pretty things that I could wear to my engagement party,’” Schroeder explained. “And you’re literally just making me stay in these sweaty jean shorts and this polka-dotted top. Which like, cute, but why did I wear the bow in the front?”

“It’s like every decision that I made with my outfit was the wrong one that day,” Schroeder added.

Stassi Schroeder Was Shocked By Lala Kent’s Outfit

While Schroeder hated her own fashion moment, five years later she’s also zeroed in on what Lala Kent wore that day.

Schroeder told her podcast listeners, “When I watched it back, I was like, ‘Wait, Lala wore a naked dress to my engagement party?’ And I’m like, how did I not care? Like literally it was up to her vagina, and it was completely really like, like just crisscrossed laced up. So, she couldn’t even wear underwear or any like… it was, I look back, I’m like, how wasn’t that even like a part of a storyline? How come no one said anything?”

“No one cared,” Schroeder continued. “I was just in engagement bliss in my dumb cutoff jeans and my polka-dotted blouse. And my dumb half-side part.”

Schroeder’s engagement party played out on the “Vanderpump Rules” season 8 episode titled “Til Death Do Us Not Part.” Kent arrived at Vanderpump’s house wearing a short, nude-colored minidress with cutouts all up the sides. Even Vanderpump asked her, “Oh my God, turn around. Did you just say hello to my husband wearing that? Is there anything under there?”

“No,” Kent laughed as she pulled up the back to show her bare bottom.

“Villa Rosa is not clothing optional, by the way,” Vanderpump said in a confessional.” When my young employees are at my house, I like them to have underwear on.”

Lisa Vanderpump Tried to Convince Stassi Schroeder to Change Her Outfit

When Schroeder showed up to Villa Rosa in her jean shorts, Vanderpump offered to let her freshen up. “I have a dress if you want to wear it, but I do think you look gorgeous,” the SUR owner said in the episode.

Schroeder assured her she felt “great,” and Vanderpump replied with, “You look beautiful.”

One year later, Schroeder was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” amid a racism scandal involving former co-star Faith Stowers. In her book, “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” Schroeder also revealed that the original plan was to have her wedding filmed for season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules” as a pilot for a non-restaurant-based spinoff series

“The ‘Vanderpump’ spinoff was supposed to be bridged by an episode about my gorgeous, Italian wedding, which would then introduce the new show, “ Schroeder wrote in her book. “Surprise! We were all so looking forward to that.”

During a 2022 appearance on “The Morning Toast,” Schroeder revealed the scrapped show was to be called “Valley Rules.”

Schroeder married Clark in a small ceremony in September 2020 and gave birth to their daughter, Hartford, in January 2021. The couple had a lavish second wedding in Italy in May 2022.