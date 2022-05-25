Stassi Schroeder Reveals She Could Have Taken ‘People Down’ During VPR Firing

Stassi Schroeder opened up about her exit from “Vanderpump Rules” – and she strongly hinted that she saved other people’s jobs by keeping her mouth shut.

In June 2020, Schroeder and her longtime friend Kristen Doute were both fired from the Bravo reality show amid a racism scandal involving a fellow SUR worker, Faith Stowers. In addition, season 8 cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go due to past racially insensitive activity that was unearthed.

At the time of the firings, Stowers opened up about how Schroeder and Doute treated her when she was the only Black cast member on “Vanderpump Rules.” Stowers claimed that the two women called the police on her for a crime she was not involved in, just because of her skin color.

“I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward,” Stowers told Page Six in 2020. “I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything, but I’m glad I did. Now I’m seeing Bravo follow suit, releasing women that have given crazy ratings for them because they want to be on the right side of history and I’m seeing people are finally hearing us.”

Stassi Schroeder Said Her VPR Co-Stars Were Supportive of Her & Doute & She Hinted That They Took One For the Team

Nearly two years after the firings, Schroeder gave new details while speaking on the “Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast. On the May 23 episode of the popular podcast, Schroeder revealed that her co-stars and the show’s production team stood behind her and Doute after they were fired, and she hinted that they could have thrown others under the bus but chose not to.

“Everyone was pretty supportive,” Schroeder said of the VPR cast and crew. “I mean the cast members I’m friends with, everyone was there, I mean they witnessed… Lots of other people were a part of what went down. There were more people involved in ‘the incident’ that I was fired for. … And Kristen and I, obviously we were not gonna take people down with us. So we were like ‘Lucky you guys, those of you who didn’t get called out for this.’ So everyone was pretty kind because I think they were feeling lucky that they didn’t, that they still had a job.”

At the time of Schroeder’s firing, the “Vanderpump Rules” cast included Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Lala Kent and several newcomers. Taylor and Cartwright jointly exited the show in December 2020, a few months before season 9 began filming.

In her 2022 tell-all book, “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” Schroeder revealed that her issue with Stowers was not about race and instead about the fact that she slept with her close friend Cartwright’s boyfriend, Jax Taylor. She also wrote that multiple “Vanderpump Rules” producers fought for her and Doute not to lose their jobs and that they “pleaded with Bravo” to reconsider letting them go.

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Said She Felt the Fired VPR Stars Should Have Been Allowed to Stay on the Show

“Vanderpump Rules” queen bee Lisa Vanderpump has long said she felt that the firings that were spearheaded by Bravo and Evolution, the production company behind the show, didn’t have to happen. Vanderpump told ET Online that the cast members’ offensive behavior was “totally inappropriate” and that she’s about “standing up for what’s right” and has zero tolerance for racist behavior, but that she also believes that young people should be able to “come back” from past mistakes and learn from them.

“I think it’s sad, really, what happened, because I do think that people can learn from their mistakes, and I’m all about that. I think you’ve seen that on the show,” she said. “If it were up to me, I would like to see them go on. I’m not into just kind of getting rid of people, because they get it wrong. Otherwise, I’d probably have nobody working for me at this point.”

Vanderpump also said that she didn’t consider Schroeder to be racist despite her inappropriate actions. “I just think it was awful timing, and stupid and ignorant,” Vanderpump told “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast in a previous interview.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Shows Off New Vegas Restaurant