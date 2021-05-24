Stassi Schroeder Reveals How ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing Changed Baby Plans

Stassi Schroeder opened up about finding out she was pregnant with her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, just as she was heading into one of the worst periods in her life. Just two weeks after it was announced that she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” alongside Kristen Doute and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni due to their past racially insensitive behavior, Stassi announced she was expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clark.

The couple’s Instagram pregnancy announcement in late June 2020 served as a gender reveal as Stassi wore a pink, off-shoulder dress and Beau held up a bright pink onesie. But the couple waited nearly two months to announce their big news to fans, and by the time it didn’t feel appropriate to throw a splashy gender reveal party given the circumstances surrounding Stassi’s firing.

Stassi Schroeder Revealed She Drank Alcohol During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion & Found Out She Was Pregnant Two Days Later

On a recent episode of her podcast “The Good, the Bad, the Baby,” Stassi revealed she actually found out she was pregnant in early May 2020, just two days after she filmed the explosive “Vanderpump Rules” Season 8 reunion with her castmates.

“I woke up that morning, and Beau was outside journaling or reading or something productive, and I walk outside, and I’m like, ‘I’m two days late. My period should have gotten here two days ago, and I really want to take a pregnancy test,” Stassi said.

She added that she did drink alcohol during the reunion taping because she didn’t yet know she was pregnant.

“I was toasty on the reunion, and I feel bad about that but come to find out, lots of women drink not knowing that they’re pregnant,” she said.

Stassi Schroeder Explained That Her Original Gender Reveal Plan Didn’t Feel Right Following Her Firing

Stassi explained that once it was confirmed she was pregnant, she wanted to stage a gender reveal despite the fact that she used to make fun of them. She dished that she and pal Katie Maloney used to DM each other pictures of elaborate gender reveals “and make fun of them” because “no one actually cares about the baby’s gender unless you’re the parents or immediate family.” Stassi admitted that when she got pregnant, her feeling on gender reveals did change.

In fact, she had an over-the-top idea to surprise her friends in their Valley Village neighborhood.

“We were going to get a plane,” she said. “We literally were. We were going to have a plane fly around Valley Village, saying either, ‘It’s a Girl,’ or, ‘It’s a Boy,’ so our friends could walk out of their houses and we could safely social distance and celebrate.”

But after she was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Stassi had a change of heart over how to share her big news.

“We just weren’t in the mood to celebrate in such a big way,” she admitted.

Instead, the couple hosted a small gathering at their Hollywood Hills home and the reveal came via a cake baked by Stassi’s sister, Georgianna.

“My sister baked this really beautiful cake that said, ‘The Clark Passenger,’ and that was actually one of the best days of my life,” Stassi said. “I remember it feeling like it was Christmas morning, and when we cut into the cake and saw pink.”

She added that Beau always wanted a girl but that she didn’t realize how much she wanted a girl until that moment.

“When I saw that it was pink, I was like, ‘Oh my God. This was meant to be,” Stassi said.

