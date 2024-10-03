Stassi Schroeder Makes Surprising Claim About Potential Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Stassi Schroeder said she was invited to return to “Vanderpump Rules” less than two years after she was fired by Bravo, but that a producer took the offer back.

During an October 1, 2024 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the former Bravo star revealed that the offer was presented to her just after she announced her second book, “Off With My Head,” in early 2022.

“I was asked by a producer to come back, and I had to really think about it,” Schroeder told podcast host Amanda Hirsch. “And we kind of, like, argued about it. And I walked into this meeting being like. ‘You know what no.’ Because I had seen the reaction I got from my second book. And I had seen that like, you know, what my career, I think I could keep going and doing it on my terms.”

“And then when I went into this meeting he was like, ‘Ohh by the way I take it back I didn’t get approval yet.’ It was like a really messed up situation,” she said.

Schroeder expressed gratitude that she dodged filming during the Scandoval cheating scandal, but described the offer diss as “a mind [expletive].”

Stassi Schroeder Detailed the Story in Her Third Book

In September 2024, Schroeder published a new book titled “You Can’t Have It All.” In the book, she shared how she got a call out of the blue from one of her old “Vanderpump Rules” producers which culminated with him getting her thoughts on her returning to the show.

“The same show that had fired me in 2020,” Schroeder wrote. “He listed all the reasons he thought I should come back to the show and was so persistent we started arguing over the phone. He was pushing, almost sounding desperate, like if I come back to the show and there were big dramatic headlines about my return the show would continue. It was intense.”

Schroeder admitted her heart “fluttered and sank at the same time” over the proposition.

She also acknowledged that the producer told her, “This isn’t a formal offer,” but asked if they could go to dinner to discuss her potential return to “Vanderpump Rules.”

By the time she went to the dinner, Schroeder was “fully prepared” to turn the offer down, but the producer turned her down instead. He informed her that he “spoke too soon” and hadn’t gotten approval from Bravo to invite her back.

“He told me that someone from ‘The Real Housewives Salt Lake City’ had just been fired so it wasn’t the right time to go back to Bravo about bringing me back,” she shared.

Stassi Schroeder Said the Thought of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Gives Her a Pit in Her Stomach

Elsewhere in her new book, Schroeder confirmed that she would never do “that type of reality TV” again. “The kind that thrives on drama and shadiness and toxic fights that erupted after you’ve been drinking for six hours straight,” she wrote.

She elaborated on the “Disrespectfully” podcast on October 2, telling co-hosts Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan that she was looking forward to a new chapter with her recently announced deal to join “Vanderpump Villa” and helm her own show for Hulu, “Stassi Says.”

“Every time I thought about it every time I thought about ‘Vanderpump Rules’ I get a pit in my stomach,” she said.

“I don’t feel like I have to go back and put myself in a situation that wouldn’t be good for me,” Schroeder added of her new reality TV opportunities. “This feels like moving forward and the next chapter of my [expletive] life.”