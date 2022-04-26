Stassi Schroeder Reveals if She’ll Ever Return to Reality TV

During an April 26 podcast apperance, Stassi Schroeder revealed whether or not she would ever return to reality TV after being fired from “Vanderpump Rules” in June 2020.

“I don’t know,” Schroeder said during an appearance on The Morning Toast podcast. “It’s so funny because I have family members calling me being like, ‘So you’re going back to Vanderpump Rules, I keep seeing all the articles?’ I’m like, not that I’m aware of. I loved reality TV while I was on it, and I always said, ‘I would’ve done this for the rest of my life,’ I didn’t know any different than that life, and even in the book, I say that.”

Schroeder continued, “But now that I know my daughter, now that she’s a toddler, she’s not like this blob… but now that she has a personality, she is a human being, I don’t know that I would go back to reality TV unless I was in charge of editing and what goes out about her. I have respect for so many people who do put their families on reality TV, it’s really hard. It’s very f******* hard. It’s not for me unless I’m a Kardashian unless I have a final say in who is editing my daughter.”

In June 2020, both Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the hit Bravo series after it was discovered that they had called the police on their Black costar, Faith Stowers, in 2018 for a crime that she did not commit.

“There was this article… where there was an African American lady,” Stowers explained during an Instagram Live with Candance Renee Rice at the time. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very, very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people… The woman was at large… and they [Schroeder and Doute] called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi said during an interview. She’s telling them what they did to me.”

Shortly after Schroeder was fired, she gave birth to her first daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, in January 2021 with her husband Beau Clark.

Schroeder Just Released a Book About Her Cancellation

After getting from “Vanderpump Rules” and facing a public “cancellation” which included being dropped by her manager and having her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, canceled, Schroeder has released a book talking about it all. According to E! News, Schroeder’s new book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom, does mention her motivation for reporting Stowers to the cops.

“I mean, this is the s*** ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is about: exposing people, calling them out,” Schroeder wrote in the book, according to E! News. “I’m not trying to justify what I did whatsoever, but looking back I was motivated by the fact that Faith had played a dirty role on our show that year by hooking up with Jax [Taylor] behind Brittany [Cartwright]’s back and blackmailing him with audio.”

Schroeder’s book was released on April 26.

Lisa Vanderpump Called the Incident ‘Sad’

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in August 2020, star Lisa Vanderpump called what happened between Schroeder, Doute, and Stowers “sad.”

“I think it’s sad, really, what happened, because I do think that people can learn from their mistakes, and I’m all about that,” Vanderpump said at the time. “I think you’ve seen that on the show. Of course, we do know that we’re in this momentum of really people kind of standing up for what’s right, and I’m all about that and embracing that — and I do believe in zero tolerance for that — but I also believe that you can come back from that and you’re young and you can learn from it.”

