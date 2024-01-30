Stassi Schroeder Shares Theory About Scheana Shay & Tom Schwartz’s Season 11 Storyline

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder expressed skepticism about a season 11 storyline involving her former castmates Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay.

According to Us Weekly, Schroeder referenced that the trailer for the show’s upcoming 11th season showed Schwartz revealing that he “made out” with Shay while they were in Las Vegas together in a January 24 interview on former Bravo star Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” Schroeder suggested she did not believe Schwartz was being honest at the moment. She theorized that Schwartz made the revelation to add some intrigue to the show.

“Scheana and Schwartz, that’s [expletive] weird. It sounds like this season got a little boring, and they were like, ‘Well, what can we bring up to make it sound interesting?’ And that sounds like what it is,” said the mother of two.

Stassi Schroeder Stated That She Was Not Interested in Starring on ‘The Valley’

In the “Jeff Lewis Live” interview, Schroeder referenced that former “Vanderpump Rules” stars, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, will be starring in the upcoming series, “The Valley.” She said that she was approached to also appear on the show. She stated, however, that she did not have an interest in doing so. The mother of two explained that she did not believe the series would be a genuine representation of her life, as she is not close to the series’ cast.

“It’s not my crew,” said the “Next Level Basic” author.

She also suggested that returning to reality television may cause issues in her personal life. As fans are aware, Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, are parents to two children, Hartford, 3, and Messer, 4 months.

“I don’t want to disrupt the life that I have right now. Because I really like my life right now,” said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Cartwright and Taylor spoke about “The Valley” in the January 22 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” The couple stated that they were eager for fans to watch the upcoming series. Cartwright also said she believed viewers would appreciate the cast members who did not star in “Vanderpump Rules.”

“You’re going to love the new cast members that you don’t know yet. You are going to fall in love with them. They are amazing people,” said the Kentucky native. “We actually got to pick who wanted to be on the show with us. Which I thought was absolutely amazing because what made ‘Vanderpump Rules’ so good was that everyone was real friends. Just like our cast.”

Kristen Doute Teased Information About ‘The Valley’ on Her Podcast

On the January 27 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, shared that fans can expect “The Valley” to start airing in mid-March 2024. Broderick also noted that this was his first time on a reality television show. He stated that it took some time for him to get used to being filmed.

“Being in front of the cameras is obviously foreign to me. I don’t think I ever forgot that they were there,” said Broderick.

He clarified he was able to “actively ignore” the cameras while living out his everyday life with Doute.

The first episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres on January 30.