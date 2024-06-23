Stassi Schroeder Says How VPR Stars Treated Her Was Unacceptable

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder is opening up about the treatment she received from her castmates.

During the June 19 episode of her podcast, “Stassi,” Schroeder reflected on celebrating her birthday several times during her tenure on the Bravo series. Schroeder was fired from the series in 2020 after Bravo discovered she “called the police on co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn’t commit,” as reported by TODAY.

Schroeder stated that she had difficulty filming her 24th birthday in Las Vegas during season 1, episode 4, which aired in 2013.

“When I look back on that birthday, I am kind of like, ‘Wait, I was the victim.’ Sorry, but I really feel that way,” said Schroeder.

She noted that her former castmate and ex-boyfriend, Jax Taylor, attended her 24th birthday party even though she revoked his invitation. In addition, Schroeder poured a drink on Tom Schwartz after he insulted her. Schwartz then poured a beer on her head. Schroeder also referenced that her castmates, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, alienated her because she chose to trust her then-boyfriend, Frank Herlihy, over Taylor.

“Jax cheated on me. No one believed me. I rebounded. No one liked [Herlihy]. Granted they were correct. He sucked too,” said the mother of two. “But they let my ex-boyfriend who cheated on me crash my birthday. And Schwartz pour a beer on me. And then everyone left me. In my own [expletive] limo. Yet I’m the villain that season. What? Misogyny, what?”

She also stated that she planned to show her 3-year-old daughter, Hartford, the season 1 episode to give her an example of what is not acceptable behavior.

“The way I will show Hartford that episode one day. And be like, ‘No, we don’t accept this behavior from people.’ That’s how I feel. I feel bad for myself,” said Schroeder.

Stassi Schroeder Opened up About Being a Mother to 2 Children

Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, are parents to Hartford and Messer, 9 months.

Schroeder discussed having difficulty becoming a mother of two during an April 2024 interview on “The Toast.” She explained that she and Clark have limited quality time together, as they are busy with their two children.

“Even though I have help and Hartford goes to school, it’s still, to me, so much harder [with two children]. Because I feel like me and Beau — it’s now one is on one. And by the time we put them down to bed, we’re too tired to hang out anymore and it’s really sad,” said Schroeder.

In addition, she stated that she had an easier time during Hartford’s newborn stage in 2021, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think because we were in COVID for Hartford, so we were at home no matter what. So all I could do was be a mom anyway. Be a mom at home. I didn’t have any other responsibilities,” said Schroeder.

Stassi Schroeder Shared How She & Her Husband Have Maintained a Healthy Relationship

During a December 2023 appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Schroeder discussed her marriage to Clark. She stated that they have a healthy relationship because they respect each other.

“I respect him so much. And I know he respects me, so that informs everything that I do,” said Schroeder.

In addition, she stated that she and Clark are helpful to each other when it comes to parenting.

“It’s not a competition of who is doing better or who has had to like work harder,” said the former Bravo star.