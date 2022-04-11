Lala Kent Comments on Whether Stassi Schroeder Would Return to VPR

Following the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 finale, Bravo fans may be curious if the show will be returning for a tenth season. According to Reality Blurb, Lala Kent shared her thoughts about coming back to the series during an April 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, co-hosted by Emily Orozco and Lauren Herbert.

She revealed that the cast hopes there will be another season, but “are in the dark just as much as everybody else.” The 31-year-old then shared that she “enjoy[s] filming.”

“Every year I’m like I’m never doing this again and then I start getting the itch and I’m there,” stated the reality television personality.

During the interview, Herbert asked whether Kent believed former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder would join the cast during the show’s tenth season. According to E! News, the “Next Level Basic” author and Kristen Doute were let go from the show following its eighth season “after castmate Faith Stowers revealed on Instagram that the pair called the police on her to report a false claim.” While speaking to Orozco and Herbert, Kent revealed that she was unsure if Schroeder would like to be a Bravo star again.

“I don’t know if [Schroeder] would [return]. It’s very easy for someone to say like, ’No I don’t want to come back.’ But then maybe when the actual offer is given, you never know what someone’s going to do. Because like I said, I’m constantly like I’m never doing any of this ever again and then suddenly someone comes to me with something and I’m like oh okay, I’ll take it,” shared Kent.

She went on to say that she “would like to have [Schroeder] back” as they are close friends.

“The show is about our real live and our real friendships and it’s so hard because we see these people all the time like our kids are being raised together. We’re family. So it’s hard when it’s like okay we’re going to film and then one of the biggest pieces of your life is not there. It’s very strange and I would be thrilled if she were to come back,” asserted Kent.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Relationship With Stassi Schroeder in May 2021

Kent welcomed her daughter Ocean in April 2021. During a May 2021 interview with “Life & Style” magazine, the “Give Them Lala” author spoke about bonding with Schroeder, who has a 14-month-old daughter named Hartford. She shared that the topics of their conversations have become different after having children.

“It’s so crazy because it all changed so quickly it went from our conversations being so super – I don’t want to say they didn’t have depth but I want to say it, they didn’t have depth, it was just a bunch of s*** talking that was so fun and awesome and now we talk about what brand of breast pump we like and diaper rash cream, so the conversation is very different,” stated Kent.

Lala Kent Shared That She Would Like Ocean To Attend Preschool With Hartford

While recording a March 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent shared that she wanted her daughter to go to preschool with Hartford.

“I want my kid around Hartford, I grew up with my mom’s best friends having babies and their babies were my best friends, like that is priority to me. So wherever Hartford is going, where do I sign up,” said the mother of one.

She also noted that she would like Ocean to be enrolled at a preschool where she can “have the best time ever.”

“I want her to be around kids, I want her to be stimulated, I want her to be safe,” stated the television personality.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance