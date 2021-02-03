Stassi Schroeder’s Baby Finally Meets Her Godmother

Katie Maloney-Schwartz finally had a face-to-face meeting with her godchild.

The Vanderpump Rules star met her best friend Stassi Schroeder Clark’s newborn daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, nearly one month after the baby’s January 7th birth.

Katie has been a supportive friend to Stassi during her pregnancy and previously told Us Weekly her bestie would be a “great mom.”

“She has such a maternal sort of aspect of her,” Katie told the outlet last summer. “She’s really caring and likes to care for people.”

Katie was finally able to see her pal in mom mode when she took her first trip to the Clark house to meet the baby.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz Shared an Adorable look at Her Very First Meeting With Baby Hartford

In a sweet post shared on her Instagram page, seen above, Katie was shown holding baby Hartford and smiling down at her sweetly as she held a pacifier in her mouth. The baby wore a green onesie and had a matching hair bow on her head as she gazed up at her loving godmother.

In the caption to the photo, Katie wrote that she was so happy to “finally” meet the newborn. She added that she wait to watch her grow and know all of her “little thoughts.”

“Maybe one day I will tell you stories about your mom and it will be our secret,” Katie added. “I’m honored to be your God Mother, I love you!”

The post received thousands of comments and likes from fans and friends.

New mom Stassi wrote, “Anddddd I’m crying.”

“She is everything!” Katie replied.

“Omg the stories you’re going to tell her,” joked hairstylist Bradley Leake.

Others told Katie that being an “auntie” is the best job ever and that she was made for the role.

When one fan wrote to Katie, “You look absolutely beautiful holding a baby. You’re next,” another warned that it was an inappropriate comment.

“Don’t do this. You don’t know if she’s experienced fertility issues or if she even wants kids,” the commenter wrote.

Others said they hope the Vanderpump Rules whole group will get a new show following last year’s firing scandal that marked the end of Stassi’s long run on the show, as well as fellow Bravo veteran Kristen Doute and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

Stassi Confirmed That Her Best Friend Katie Was Her Daughter’s ‘God Mama’ Shortly After Her Baby’s Birth Last Month

Even before the new photo was shared, fans of the Bravo besties may have already known that Stassi chose Katie to be the godmother for her first child with her husband Beau Clark.

In the comments to a series of first photos of baby Hartford that Stassi posted on Instagram, Katie wrote, “Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau!!!”

Stassi replied back with a sweet, “god mama!!!” and a heart emoji.

Stassi and Beau chose Beau’s good friend Rob Evors as their child’s godfather.

With such a big friend group among the Vanderpump Rules cast, Stassi and Beau had a large group of pals to choose from when it came to naming baby Hartford’s godparents. It’s not a surprise that the new parents chose their closest besties for the roles, but with so many other Vanderpump babies on the way, there will be plenty of opportunities for other cast members to score a godparent slot.

In addition to the birth of Stassi and Beau’s baby, fellow Vanderpump Rules veterans Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright are all expecting babies and are all due in April.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl