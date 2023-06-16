‘Summer House’ Alum Calls Out Fake Friendships, Lazy Co-Stars

“Summer House” alum Luke Gulbranson spoke out about the most recent cast of the Bravo reality show. The Minnesota native was a star on the Hamptons-based hit for three seasons before appearing in a “guest” role for season 7.

In a June 2023 interview, Gulbranson, 39, talked about the most recent cast of the show, which featured multiple newcomers he claims aren’t even friends with the rest of the cast.

The supersized season 7 cast included OGs Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke Amanda Batula, and Danielle Olivera, as well as veteran cast members Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen. Newcomers Chris Leoni, Gabby Prescod, and Samantha Feher also turned up at the Hamptons party house, as did “Winter House” alum Kory Keefer who appeared as a “friend” on the show. The house was divided throughout the season amid a falling out between Hubbard and Olivera.

The volatile season received a lot of criticism, with some calling for the show to end its run.

Luke Gulbranson Slammed Lazy Cast Members Who Just Show Up for a Paycheck

In a June 2023 interview with Page Six, Gulbranson called out the ‘Summer House” cast for creating “fake drama” and then pointed to the fact that some of them aren’t really friends. “You have some people that are not real friends, that are just there to make TV and to get a paycheck and sit in their bed all day, and they only come out when cameras are up,” he said.

Gulbranson noted that “Summer House” used to be about “fun,” but that the most recent season took it to a “gross” level with all of the infighting. “‘Summer House’ has always been a great show that’s been built for people to really kind of enjoy and be like, ‘Damn, I wish I was there having fun with them,’” he said. “And somehow it’s kind of turned into this s***, like every girl I feel like is just trying to be a ‘Housewife’ or something, and I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re not – that’s not ‘Summer House.’”

Some of the ‘Summer House’ Cast Members Have Been Nicknamed “The Bedsore Sisters”

Gulbranson remains close friends with “Summer House” OGs Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard and he even spent Easter at Radke and Hubbard’s house. He is no longer close with Ciara Miller, who joined the show as his friend in season 5. Miller even described Gulbranson as the “douchiest” guy on Bravo, prompting him to tell Us Weekly that “she needs to grow up a little bit.”

Miller is one of several “Summer House” stars who spend a lot of time lounging in bed during filming. While Gulbranbson didn’t name her in his Page Six rant, she was often seen lying around with DeSorbo and Allen. On social media, fans call the trio the “bedsore sisters.”

Miller addressed the nickname in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not like we’re going in there and actually going to sleep,” she said. “We’re up for hours. We’re up until the wee hours of the morning. We’re just laughing. We’re laughing from the comforts of our bed, being horizontal.”

She also revealed that her anxiety was at an “all-time high” last summer and sometimes “the most comforting thing ” for her was to be in the bed at the Hamptons house while hanging with DeSorbo and Allen.

Miller added that sometimes she needs to be with the people who make her feel “secure and safe,” even if it’s in the middle of filming a reality show with a large cast. “ Sometimes my cup is not filled by being around a bunch of people and I need a moment,” she said. “That’s a big portion of ‘the bed bugs’ or ‘the bedsore girls.’”

DeSorbo also spoke out about the reputation she has for lounging. “I love lying in bed,” she admitted to ET in a separate interview. Of the “bedsores” nickname, she revealed that it doesn’t bother her at all and that it’s actually a good description.

“I kind of love that,” the “Summer House” star said. “That is kind of accurate. I think I would like to put a spin on it and just be like ‘bed bugs,’ and that’s a podcast that someone should start.”

