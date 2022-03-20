‘Summer House’ Star Announces She Had Baby

Ashley Wirkus has welcomed a baby boy.

The former “Summer House” star, who appeared on the early seasons of the Hamptons-based Bravo reality show alongside her twin sister, Lauren, recently took to social media to share her happy news.

It’s been a while since viewers have seen Ashley, and a lot has changed for her since her exit from the Bravo show four years ago. According to Us Weekly, the Wirkus twins — who were once the central cast members on “Summer House” and dubbed the “Wirkus Circus” — issued a statement in 2018 to announce they would be departing the show on good terms after two seasons. Fans may recall that Ashley was already married to husband Brad McAtee during her time on the show, while her sister Lauren sometimes hooked up with co-star Carl Radke while living in the Hamptons beach house.

Less than a year after leaving “Summer House,” Ashley gave birth to her first son, Dean Hudson McAtee, on May 24, 2019, People reported at the time.

Ashley Wirkus Shared Photos of Her New Baby Boy

Three years after first becoming a mom, Ashley shared photos on Instagram as she announced the birth of her second son, Cole Davis McAtee. The former “Summer House” star revealed that her son was born on March 9 at 11:24 p.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

“We are head over heels in love with our little guy,” she wrote of her miracle baby. “Thankful is an understatement.”

Ashley shared pics of baby Cole swaddled in a blue plaid onesie as well as a pic of him wrapped in a blanket covered with footprints. Ashley was also photographed at the hospital gazing at her newborn son, and a final photo showed the new parents with their son in his car seat as they prepared to leave the hospital.

Ashley received congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends.

‘So happy for you, Brad and Dean!! Cole is so lucky to have you as a mom!!” wrote her former co-star Stephen McGee.

“That beautiful baby omg God bless,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania.

“Ohhh myyyy congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!!” added “Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder.

“Okay look at you!!!!! Stunning and that baby boy is perfection,” chimed in “The Hills: New Beginnings” star Ashley Wahler.

Ashley Wirkus Suffered Several Miscarriages Before Her Successful Pregnancy With Baby Cole

Ashley had several miscarriages before getting pregnant with baby Cole. In December 2020, Ashley opened up about her devastating pregnancy losses on Instagram.

“Miscarriage – a word so taboo people whisper when and if they ever talk about it,” she wrote. “Something you never think will happen to you. I thought that once it does, it is normal and will somehow never happen again. Until it DOES 6 months later.

Ashley told her followers that she suffered back-to-back losses: her first at 10 weeks pregnant and her second, a baby girl, at 14 weeks pregnant with my baby girl. She added that she felt “shattered” and “defeated” after the miscarriages.

“I have been pregnant for 24 weeks combined this past year with no baby,” she wrote at the time. “I am defeated. I am so scared for the future, if and when we will ever be blessed with another baby.”

But in October 2021, Ashley shared that she was pregnant once again.

“Our journey to another baby was not what we expected,” she wrote on her Instagram page at the time. “The losses that I have experienced have been the darkest times in my life. If I am being honest there were countless nights where I would cry in bed thinking I would never have another baby.”

READ NEXT: Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Give Major Relationship Update