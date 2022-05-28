Fans Wonder If Original ‘Summer House’ Star Is Quitting the Show

“Summer House” will film once again this summer but will all of the veteran cast members be back?

When the Hamptons-based reality show made its debut in 2017, the cast included Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, and the short-lived Ashley and Lauren Wirkus, per IMDb. More recent seasons have featured newcomers such as Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, but Cooke, Hubbard, Radke, and Batula are the only cast members to appear in every season.

“Summer House” was recently renewed for a seventh season, according to People, but the cast has not yet been announced. But some fans think a popular OG may have just said his goodbye to the show.

‘Summer House’ Fans Reacted to a Cryptic Post From Carl Radke

Carl Radke has been a pivotal part of “Summer House.” His co-star hookups, commitment issues, and heavy drinking provided the bulk of his early storylines on the show. In more recent seasons, Radke began living a sober lifestyle. At the tail end of season 7, he started a relationship with his longtime best friend, Lindsay Hubbard, and the two have been together ever since.

In a post shared on Instagram on May 24, 2022, Radke posed in front of a green screen and reflected on the sixth season of “Summer House.” After noting that it was the first Monday in months that a new episode of “Summer House” wasn’t airing on Bravo, Radke gave a heartfelt thank you to all of his supporters.

“When we started filming Season 1 back in 2016 I don’t think any of us could have imagined what the show has grown into and the impact we would have on those watching,” he wrote. “I’m proud to be a part of such an incredible show and so grateful for the opportunity to put it all out there. Good, bad and ugly we put it all on the line.”

Radke also admitted he is unsure that he would have gotten sober if he hadn’t been on “Summer House.” He ended the post by saying he “can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future of this program.”

In the comment section, several fans wondered if the reflective post was Radke’s way of saying he will not be returning to “Summer House” next season.

“For a quick second I thought you were leaving the show,” one fan wrote.

“Sounds like no season 7???????” another asked.

“Carl u damn better not be quitting,” another wrote.

Carl Radke Struggled With His Sobriety While Filming Past Seasons of ‘Summer House’

“Summer House” is a total party house, but Radke’s behavior in season 4 of “Summer House” spawned his decision to take a break from drinking. He told Us Weekly that after three full months of sobriety two years ago, he tried drinking in moderation.

“I basically got sober from March [2020] until the middle of June,” he previously told the outlet. “Going into [season 5], I was feeling really good. I learned a lot about myself; I don’t have to drink to be fun or to be the cool guy. … And I certainly had some other things I was working on personally and it’s just better to work on those when you’re sober. So, I went in [that] summer thinking moderation was going to be my friend. I felt really good about that. I will say, it’s hard being in the house with everybody and having all these different things going on.”

Radke drank sporadically during the six-week, pandemic-bubble production in 2020, which also addressed the sudden death of his brother Curtis. By the time filming started for “Summer House” 2021, Radke entered the Hamptons house completely sober.

“Early on, I think, you’ll see me struggle a little bit,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. “I grew confident as I had more experience because this was all new ground in the Hamptons for me. My relationship with South Hampton and Montauk has been, like, Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night, ’til four in the morning, go, go, go, where this time, at the parties, I was able to enjoy it more for what it was.”

Radke has proven that it is possible to film “Summer House” completely sober, but some fans wonder if he and the other OGs are getting too old for the party-filled reality show.

“At what point do the OGs graduate from the show?” one fan tweeted. “Maybe 1-2 seasons, idk. I just don’t want to get to the point where someone’s with child on the show tbh. I think young people partying aspect is why the show does well.”

