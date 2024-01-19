‘Summer House’ Stars Admit They’re Unrecognizable in Season 8 Cast Photos

Several “Summer House” stars are less than thrilled about their season 8 cast photos.

After the season 8 trailer and cast photos were released by Bravo in January 2024, three of the leading ladies posted comments about their own photos—because they didn’t recognize themselves in them. And fans also agreed that it’s time for the Bravo photoshop to stop.

The “Summer House” season 8 cast includes Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

‘Summer House’ Stars Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera & Paige DeSorbo Called Out Their Own Cast Pics

In January 2024, Bravo released photos of “Summer House” season 8 cast. But some of the cast members’ pics appeared heavily doctored. On Instagram, several of the show’s stars even called out the photos. Batula reshared her cast photo to Instagram with the comment, “It’s giving plastic.”

Captioning her filtered cast photo in an Instagram story, DeSorbo wrote, “Never seen her before wonder what her name is.”

And Olivera wrote something similar about her photo. “Unclear who she is but I’d party with her,” she wrote of herself posing in a magenta minidress. Olivera also shared a video of what she really looked like on the day the photoshoot took place.

Many fans agreed that the filters and photoshop are getting out of hand. “WHO is editing these Bravo shoots and why are they getting progressively worse? I can do a better job on my iPhone,” one commenter wrote. “I need to know how they have this much job security that they’re just [expletive] it up for fun. It’s giving Instagram in 2013.”

“I thought these were AI-generated,” another wrote.

“All are naturally so beautiful- it’s a shame they have to do this,” another chimed in. “Proud of them for standing up against false beauty standards,” another wrote of the “Summer House” stars.

This isn’t the first time a “Summer House” female has clapped back at phony pics.

In May 2023, former cast member Samantha Feher was forced to set the record straight on her altered “Summer House” reunion pic. According to Page Six, Feher shared an Instagram video of “what [her] face actually looks like” after her reunion photo made it appear as if she had plastic surgery. “The way they edit those photos is SOMETHING,” she added.

Bravo Fans Blasted ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Photos

In addition to “Summer House,” other Bravo shows dealt with cast photo editing. In January 2023, when images of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast were posted to the PumpRules Instagram account, fans noticed that half of Scheana Shay’s eyebrow was missing in her snap.

“Not sure where my eyebrow went,” Shay captioned a screenshot of her official cast photo as she announced the return of the Bravo reality show for its 10th season.

Fans had a field day in the comment section. Some felt the “Vanderpump Rules” cast looked like cartoon characters. “Is this a joke? These photos are awful!” one commenter wrote. “Whoever touched these pics should be fired,” another agreed.

