Lindsay Hubbard Spills Secret About Carl Radke in Unaired ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Reunion Scene

Lindsay Hubbard spoke out about one of her biggest fights with Carl Radke while filming “Summer House” season 8—but her comments were left out of Bravo’s reunion broadcast.

Radke, who is three years sober, took issue with Hubbard questioning his sobriety in one of their biggest fights during season 8. In a reunion scene that did not make it to air, Cohen asked Hubbard why she questioned her fiancé’s sobriety.

Hubbard proceeded to hint that she and Radke weren’t on the same page as to what is considered sober. “I do have a lot of questions about what is considered sober and what is considered not,” Hubbard said. “Is weed in the clear of considered sobriety? A week before filming, Carl was on mushrooms at a music festival.”

As Hubbard spoke, Radke looked away and co-star Gabby Prescod covered her eyes with dread.

Radke explained, “We took a small microdose together and we actually looked at each other and said, ‘We’re not doing this again.’”

“Okay, correct,” Hubbard acknowledged. “But I don’t claim to be sober.”

Lindsay Hubbard Explained Why She Originally Made the Comment About Radke’s Sobriety

Two months before Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard, the two got into a blowout fight over his sobriety. In the season 8 episode “House of Cards,” Hubbard vented to pal Gabby Prescod about how Radke allegedly treated her in an off-camera exchange during a Lyft ride. “The way that he spoke to me tonight was very reminiscent of, like, Carl on cocaine,” Hubbard said in a scene captured by surveillance cameras in the Hamptons house. “I don’t know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight.”

“Something’s wrong with Carl,” she said later. “The way he was speaking to me, he was ‘Cocaine Carl’ tonight. It was weird.”

When the episode aired, Hubbard posted a statement to Instagram to express regret over how she worded her comments. “I was emotional and hurt by what had transpired earlier in the night and what I said was meant to be a private conversation at home with one of my best girlfriends,” she explained. “I have never questioned his sobriety before this moment and from day one I was his biggest supporter.”

Radke told Page Six it felt very “uncomfortable” to watch Hubbard question his sobriety. “Anybody that knows me knows that alcohol and cocaine were my issues. I have not touched those in three years,” he told the outlet in February 2024.

But fans had a big reaction to the revelations Hubbard made in the scrapped reunion scene.

“I think the fact that weed and mushrooms are part of Carl’s sobriety but it’s a secret is very telling,” one Instagram user wrote.

“If your brand is going to be sobriety, feel like you should be fully sober. And if you’re going to be a sober-ish, you should be comfortable talking about what you do. If you do mushrooms, it shouldn’t be a secret and your friends shouldn’t be upset that it was brought up on camera,” another wrote.

Some fans defended Radke by noting that he has always “clearly stated” that his addiction issues were with alcohol and cocaine.

Others felt producers were shady for leaving the scene out of the final cut.

“The fact that they cut this clip tells me everything I need to know about production,” another wrote.

“The edit was 100% in favor for Carl – if I was Lindsay I would walk away – she can’t win on this show EVER,” another added.

Lindsay Hubbard Apologized For Questioning Radke’s Sobriety

After the reunion aired in June 2024, Hubbard addressed the situation in an interview with Rolling Stone. When asked if she regretted calling her former fiancé “Cocaine Carl,” Hubbard replied, “I for sure regret calling him that.”

Hubbard noted that she was “drunk and emotional” when she confided in Prescod.

“My fiancé was being really dismissive, aggressive argumentative, and then ignored me,” she explained. “His behavior was just not normal that night.”

The “Summer House” veteran continued, “I regret using those words 100 percent. And I wish I would have said what my true feelings and emotions were, which was that he was being aggressive. He was reminding me of how old Carl acted towards me, which you can go back and watch as plain as day in season four.”

“But I was drunk emotional,” Hubbard said. “Unfortunately, I’m a human and I’m not perfect. I make mistakes and I have since apologized.”