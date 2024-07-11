‘Summer House’ Star Says He Was Fired From His Job

“Summer House” star Jesse Solomon, who joined the series during its 8th season, shared that he was fired from his job.

While speaking to internet personality Kate Mackz for an Instagram video, uploaded on July 2, Solomon stated that he works in finance. He then confirmed that starring in “Summer House” caused him to be fired from his job. According to Solomon’s LinkedIn account, he was the Vice President of Chicago Atlantic Group until March 2024.

“It was a publicly traded firm. There’s a lot of compliance and governance that goes into that. And I’m just on TV getting drunk, hooking up with chicks. So probably bad look for the firm,” said Solomon.

The 31-year-old explained that he has pivoted his career into being a reality television star and social media influencer. He also said he enjoyed receiving “really heartfelt messages” from fans, especially those who resonated with his story involving being diagnosed with testicular cancer at 24.

Jesse Solomon Shared More Information About His Career in a June 2024 Interview

During a June 2024 appearance on Jason Tartick’s business-focus podcast, “Trading Secrets,” Solomon shared more information about his career. He stated he was not “trying to become an influencer by being on reality TV.” However, he appreciates the opportunities he has received after appearing on “Summer House.”

“I’m not a digital creator by nature. And I always thought it was kind of cringe to be a guy posting on social media. But that’s just the reality of our world today. And it’s just been fun and I’m embracing it,” said Solomon.

The reality television personality clarified that he is “still actively working in finance,” but “not in a 40-hour week capacity.”

“I help businesses find alternative capital to traditional bank financing. And then I also offer some of those deals out to investors to syndicate into those loans,” said the Bravo star.

He also explained why he no longer works for the Chicago Atlantic Group.

“The job that I had when I was on the show, is not the job that I have now … I was working at a private credit fund that was the largest lenders to the cannabis industry. And I was raising money for that strategy,” said the “Summer House” star. “But they have a publicly traded entity. And there’s governance and compliance and things that go along with running that operation. So yeah, having a guy on ‘Summer House’ drinking is probably not the best look for the firm.”

Jesse Solomon Reacted to Danielle Olivera’s Announcement

While recording a June 2024 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Solomon reacted to his castmate Danielle Olivera‘s announcement that she would no longer be filming full-time for “Summer House.”

He stated that he did not know the exact reason as to why Olivera exited the series. Solomon shared he believed that she wanted to give her full attention to her fashion app, Donne.

“I think that she probably wanted to focus on her app,” said Solomon.

He also suggested he would miss Olivera on “Summer House.”

“She was very sweet. [She was not] welcoming the first weekend — but we eventually became friends,” said Solomon.

The upcoming 9th season of “Summer House” does not yet have a release date.