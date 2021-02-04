Summer House Season 5’s Location Was Different

Summer House fans can expect to see their favorite cast members appear in a new mansion during the show’s upcoming fifth season.

According to Bravo, stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Danielle Olivera and newcomer Ciara Miller left their former Hamptons vacation behind to film in the massive new abode. Unlike previous seasons, the group of friends agreed to live in the new Hamptons house 24/7 for six weeks to comply with coronavirus safety guidelines, Bravo continued.

Normally, the Summer House cast members would commute weekly from their New York City homes to vacation in the Hamptons over the weekends.

Screen Rant described the show as a peek inside the lives of hard-working young professionals who like to party even harder, writing:

Summer House delivers the nostalgia to East Coast thirty-somethings who want to relive their days in the frat house. The group of hardworking New Yorkers rents a mansion in the Hamptons for the summer to enjoy each weekend to its fullest. Each night is spent partying while the days are wasted away at wineries.

Season 5 of Summer House premieres on Thursday, February 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Here’s what you need to know about the stunning new location.

The New House Appears to Be a ‘Major Upgrade,’ According to Bravo

Bravo reported that the new Summer House mansion “appears to be major upgrade.”

The network shared on January 28 a video tour featuring several key aspects of the giant dwelling. A tennis court, “luxe pool” and several spacious living areas and modern bedrooms are all showcased in the clip.

“The kitchen is particularly chic and, of course, had a second fridge stocked with Loverboy while the cast mates were living there,” Bravo said.

DeSorbo and Berner claimed that Cook and fiancée Batula’s bathroom, incorporating a modern, freestanding bathtub and giant three-panel window, was one of the best rooms in the house, according to Distractify.

Season 5 of Summer House Was Filmed in the Summer of 2020

Season 5 of Summer House Was Filmed in the Summer of 2020

The Bravo show’s fifth season was filmed during last summer “for about six weeks,” People Magazine reported.

“We will all be working from home, so I’m sure there will be some fights about that,” DeSorbo previously shared with Us Weekly, adding that “living seven days a week with all of them … I’m sure will provide some extra drama.”

According to Us Weekly Magazine, “some fans worried that the coronavirus pandemic would prevent the cast from returning to the Hamptons,” despite the fact that the show saw its highest ratings during season four.

Radke expressed to the outlet in May that he was excited by the possibility of filming another season in a new location.

“The prospect of it is incredibly exciting,” the 35-year-old told Us Weekly prior to the season’s official pickup.

“I think we’ve got a good crew to do another, but you know, who knows, I mean, this is the world that we’re living in right now. Maybe a quarantine house could be cool, but you know, I don’t know. I would love to do it. Because I love the Hamptons. I would love a new house. I don’t want to make too many demands, but fingers crossed.”

