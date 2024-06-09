‘Summer House’ Pregnancy Rumor May Have Affected Casting for Another Show

A rumor about a “Summer House” star may have affected casting for “The Traitors.”

In June 2024, Variety reported that the third season of the Peacock reality competition would feature a wide range of celebrities from the Bravo world, including “Vanderpump Rules” villain Tom Sandoval, “Real Housewives” alum Dorinda Medley, Robyn Dixon, Dolores Catania and Chanel Ayan, and “Summer House” star Ciara Miller.

But a rampant rumor teased that Miller was not the “Summer House” star that “Traitors” producers originally wanted. An anonymous tip submitted to gossip site Deux Moi teased that Lindsay Hubbard was the original choice for the role. The tipster claimed that Hubbard was ruled out after producers caught wind of a “secret” she was hiding.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Are Rumors That Lindsay Hubbard Is Secretly Pregnant

The tip posted by Deux Moi was in reference to the pseudonym “Pastrami on Rye.” It teased a “bubbly Bravo star’s” attempt to “house a little secret” was busted by a “Bravo dame” who went berserk to producers. Once the “summer stunner” was exposed, “not only was she clipped from the show but she was also replaced by someone who she’s not only shared a roof with but a beau with as well,” the tip read.

A breakdown shared by @houseofbravo claimed that “Pastrami on rye/bubbly Bravo star/summer stunner” refers to Lindsay Hubbard, whose signature line is “How many sandwiches have you made for me?”

“Bravo dame” was pegged as Dorinda Medley from “The Real Housewives of New York City.” And the mystery woman who “shared a roof“ and a “beau” is thought to be Ciara Miller. Both Hubbard and Miller had flings with “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll in the past.

A final synopsis teased: “Lindsay is pregnant and when the producers of the show found out they removed her for liability reasons. …Story will be released soon when she is ready. But the reason others were upset is because another housewife was supposed to be on the show and they pulled her from being pregnant so they found it unfair that Lindsay would be able to participate pregnant.” The source claimed confirmation by sources at Page Six and People magazine. Neither outlet has posted anything about the story.

Heavy has reached out to Hubbard for comment on the rumor.

Lindsay Hubbard Has Stated She Is Not Pregnant

Hubbard has been very open about her desire to become a mother. On a February 2023 episode of Betches’ “Mention it All” podcast, the then-36-year-old said she hoped to get pregnant right after her wedding. At the time, she was engaged to Carl Radke. “What happens when we get married and have babies?” Hubbard said on the podcast. “I’m no spring chicken over here. So I’m like, ‘Okay, Carl, we’re gonna be trying to get pregnant as soon as we get married.’”

Weeks before her engagement to Radke ended in August 2023, Hubbard talked to him about her hopes for the summer of 2024. “Who knows what’s gonna happen next summer? I might be pregnant,” the 37-year-old said at the time.

A few months after her split from Radke, Hubbard began dating a guy she met a few years earlier. She has not revealed her new boyfriend’s identity. In June, she told the “B*tch Bible” podcast that he has a “great job.” “He works very hard, and he’s extremely driven and ambitious. And, yeah, he keeps me happy in the bedroom,” she told host Jackie Schimmel.

During a June 2024 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Hubbard was put on the spot by host Amanda Hirsch. When Hirsch asked her if she could confirm or deny a rumor that “someone from ‘Summer House’ is pregnant,” Hubbard replied, “I mean these rumors are insane.”

“I’m not pregnant,” she added. “They said it about Amanda [Batula] like back in March. I don’t know you. I don’t think…I was just with Amanda in Portugal. Who else would it be besides me or Amanda?”

In the same interview, she told Hirsch that things are getting “pretty serious” with her new beau.

Hubbard revealed that she became pregnant in 2021 after a romance with “Winter House’ co-star Jason Cameron, but she miscarried the pregnancy. She began dating Radke a few months later.