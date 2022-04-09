PHOTOS: ‘Summer House’ Reunion Looks Roasted by Fans

The cast members of “Summer House” like to dress up, as can be seen at their themed events at their Hamptons party house. Kyle Cooke has been known to rock a mean ‘80s mullet, and Lindsay Hubbard’s birthday had a twisted fairytale theme. And with a big pool in the party yard, there’s also plenty of swimwear featured on the Bravo reality show.

But the cast recently traded in their swimsuits for some more stylish sitdown attire for the show’s season 6 reunion.

Here’s a look:

The Summer House Ladies Wore a Mix of Bright Colors

In a style move reminiscent of the “Real Housewives of Orange County’s reunion looks, the “Summer House” ladies wore a mix of spring colors for the reunion. Besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera wore bright blue dresses, while Paige DeSorbo sported a white crop top and bright yellow skirt. Amanda Batula wore a casual, two-piece light gray tank and pants, while Ciara Miller opted for a metallic fringed mini dress. Newcomer Mya Allen wore a bright pink cut-out dress with a matching jacket.

“Summer House” fans weighed in on the reality stars’ reunion looks, and not all of them loved what they saw.

“Lindsay wins! Paige just didn’t get the assignment and Amanda came straight from a work out,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Amanda always looks like she’s going or coming from a Pilates class,” another wrote.

“Amanda looks like she’s in a 2000s MTV making the band,” added another.

Some fans questioned Page DeSorbo’s crop top look.

“Paige is looking very 2014,” wrote one follower.

“Paige is supposed to be some fashionista and looks like this???” another wrote.

“Why when Paige needs to come thru she doesn’t,” another agreed.

“Paige – first thing I thought is that she’s channeling Zendaya,” added another. “Ciara is dressed for a different occasion than everyone else – it feels try hard.”

While some praised the looks of Mya Allen and Lindsay Hubbard — “Hubs has gone full housewife. GIVE HER THE APPLE @bravoandy,” wrote one fan – others thought the outfits looked like they were from inexpensive mall stores like Forever 21.

“Amanda has worn essentially the same outfit two reunions in a row. Paige’s skirt looks like it’s from Shein. Why are Lindsey and Danielle matching? Lame,” one commenter wrote.

Several commenters also slammed the “wet hair” look that some of the “Summer House” stars had.

The Guys Coordinated in Light Suits

There was a lot less color for the “Summer House” guys. Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and newcomer Alex Wach all wore light pastel-colored pants and jackets. Andrea Denver wore a tan suit, and Luke Gulbranson was more casual in navy pants and a white long-sleeved polo shirt.

“Alex’s outfit, much like him on the show, is giving I just wandered in…” commented one viewer.

“Alex is celebrating Easter and I’m not sure what Luke is doing,” another wrote.

“Luke wearing the ‘Prince Eric,’” another joked, in reference to “The Little Mermaid” character.

For those who don’t like the “Summer House” reunion looks, they can blame Bravo. It was recently revealed that the network actually gets the final say on reunion looks, when “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay tweeted of the reunions, “Our looks have to get approved. We don’t just show up in whatever we want.” Shay added that while the cast members pick out a few outfits, Bravo ultimately gets “ the final say.”

