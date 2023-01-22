Summer House Star Went Against ‘Higher Ups’ With Cast Photo

The cast announcement and trailer for “Summer House” season 7 were released recently and some of the show’s stars shared their reactions to their cast photos.

Ciara Miller, who will be returning to the Bravo show for a third season, wrote a public service announcement on Instagram about her outfit in the photo. “PSA: I would like to say that the higher ups tried to tell me not to wear this dress… THEY TRIED IT. Anyways, Season 7- Feb 13th we back y’all !” she wrote.

Amanda Batula, who also gave some behind-the-scenes information about the editing of her cast photo, commented, “We love rebelling!!!!” The official Bravo Instagram account joined in on the comments, writing, “Insert TikTok sound ‘wait, is this f****** play about us??'” Miller replied, “@bravotv hahahahahahahahahahahaha ‘am I the villain???'”

Amanda Batula Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Her Own Cast Photo & Revealed That a Rash & Her Belly Button Were Edited Out

Batula posted her official cast photo on January 12, and on January 14 she followed it up with a behind-the-scenes photo and video series. The post included an “unretouched photo Kyle took” showing her posing for her cast photo. “Arm rashes, belly button and all,” Batula added, in comparison to her official cast photo which has no belly button or redness on her arms.

Many of the other cast members shared their cast photos and commented on the season 7 release, including Paige DeSorbo, who posted her photo with the caption, “Don’t worry I’m in the bed 85% of the time.” DeSorbo’s tongue-in-cheek caption might be in reference to some fans who have criticized the Bravo star for spending a lot of time in bed.

Returning OG star Lindsay Hubbard also had thoughts about her cast photo, writing on Instagram, “This is LITERALLY the WORST photo of me that I have ever seen. At least the rest of the cast is hot! #SummerHouse.”

Former “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson reassured his friend, “They always choose the best ones eh!!!! we all know summer is full of hot hubbster! Congrats on another season!” Gulbranson announced in June 2022 that he wouldn’t be back for the 7th season of the Bravo show.

The 7th season of “Summer House” will premiere on February 13, 2023, with DeSorbo, Batula, Miller and Hubbard joining other returning stars Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera and Mya Allen. Rounding out the cast for the season are newbies Gabby Prescod, Chris Leoni and Samantha Feher.

The Trailer Hinted at the Major Fallout Between Danielle Olivera & Lindsay Hubbard

The season 7 trailer hinted at the major fallout reported to have occurred between Hubbard and Olivera. Olivera actually kicked off the trailer by describing the summer as “shocking.”

During the teaser, Hubbard asked Olivera, “Why do I need your blessing?” The question appeared to be regarding Hubbard and Radke, who started dating after season 6 of “Summer House” and got engaged in the summer of 2022 when the 7th season was filming. “What you’re saying is absolutely crazy pants to me,” Olivera answered Hubbard.

Viewers might remember that Olivera and Radke dated prior to “Summer House,” several years ago. In another argument seen in the trailer, Hubbard accused Olivera of “bashing” her the whole summer. Olivera replied by saying she never bad-mouthed Hubbard behind her back and always said things to Hubbard’s face.

