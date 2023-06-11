Fans Think Bravo Show As They Know It Is Over

Bravo fans are speaking out following the “Summer House” season 7 reunion – and the future of the show. The reunion for the Hamptons-set Bravo reality show ended on June 5, 2023, with a tequila toast, but some viewers think it was the last hurrah for key cast members.

The season 7 cast featured OGs Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard, as well as veterans Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen. Newcomers included Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni, and Gabby Prescod.

Bravo Fans Think the Cast’s Social Media Posts Hint at a Goodbye

Since 2017, “Summer House” has been one big party. While more serious storylines have cropped up as the main cast gets older, there’s no denying that several stars have aged out of the original format. Cooke turned 40 years old in 2022, and Hubbard and Radke are also in their late 30s.

That, coupled with a major divide between some of the OG cast members, has some fans reading into the cast’s social media posts.

After Hubbard posted an Instagram photo of her and Radke in their reunion outfits with the caption,“El Fin,” fans flocked to the comment section.

“Now RUN from those children in Summer House. Y’all go live your absolute BEST lives,” one commenter wrote.

“The most confusingly delusional reunion EVER. Run, be happy and be appreciated somewhere better *cough RHONY cough*,” another chimed in.

Radke also shared a “that’s a wrap” post, while Cooke and Batula posed together for a pic captioned with a plug for their beverage business. “We’ve shared everything openly & honestly for 7 straight years. Make no mistake – the only thing we produce are great tasting drinks,” Cooke wrote.

In a Reddit thread titled “Summer House is dunzo?,” one fan asked, “Is Summer House, as we know it, over? …For some reason, the captions on some of the cast-mates posts make it seem like it’s the end of an era.” The Redditor noted that Bravo host Andy Cohen is aware that viewers are frustrated by the show and that showrunners have talked about possible changes. “I don’t think it’s the last we’ll see of them, but maybe the whole Summer House format is being scrapped,” the Reddit user added.

Other fans agreed the show has “run its course” – at least with the original cast.

“No more L&C, Kyle, Amanda, Paige, Ciara, Mya and Danielle, all of them bye,” one viewer wrote.

“Needs a rebrand,” another wrote. “It was fun while it lasted, but influencer culture ruined it. The point of the show was a ‘work hard play hard’ and they all had jobs in the city and come together at the summer house to party. Doesn’t work now that half the cast’s main job is being on summer house.”

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m OK with it ending if it is,” another commenter agreed. “We got seven seasons of partying, hookups. crazy and one-liners and the show has been taken as far as they can with this cast. Reality TV is not meant to be forever.”

Amanda Batula Hopes the Whole “Summer House” Cast Will Return For Season 8

While fans think something is up with “Summer House,” Batula recently said she hopes everyone – including the 2022 newbies — comes back for the next season, which would be filmed in the summer of 2023 should Bravo give the show a renewal.

“I do think that it would be nice to have, for once, everyone come back and continue,” Batula told People in June 2023. “It’s hard when there’s always new people coming in and people leaving. We really had a good group. There was a good balance. There were people that really wanted to have fun, but also let us get to know them. I would love to be able to actually continue that instead of having to start over.”

Co-star Paige DeSorbo previously told Entertainment Tonight that she does wish Bravo would show more of the group’s weekday work lives in New York City instead of just their party weekends in the Hamptons. “Our lives in the city really are so different …I think our lives in New York would be a great television show,” she added.

