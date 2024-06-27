‘Summer House’ Star Plays Coy About Season 9 Return

A “Summer House” star revealed he “can’t say” if he will return to the show for season 9.

In a June 2024 interview, on the “Trading Secrets” podcast, “Summer House” alum Jesse Solomon confirmed that the Bravo reality show was renewed for a 9th season. “We got all-time viewership…. we’re going to be back,” he told host Jason Tartick.

But he skirted around a question about his potential return to the Hamptons-based series. “I can’t say if I’m part of it,” Solomon, 31, said.

“I’m very hopeful that I will be in the Hamptons,” he added. “I will be in the Hamptons regardless of if I’m on the show. But I’m hopeful it’ll be on the show.”

“Summer House” generally films from early July to late August/early September. Solomon was a newcomer for season 8 alongside fellow newbie West Wilson. The season 8 cast also included Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Gabby Prescod.

Jesse Solomon Expects More Money If He Returns to ‘Summer House’ For Season 9

Solomon did not reveal what he was paid for his first season on “Summer House.” But he made it clear that he wants more money should he return.

“The Bravo money is not life-changing [in] your first year, but it increases over time,” he told Tartick. “I’m a big-picture guy, but I will definitely, I negotiate everything.”

Solomon shared that he now has a manager who will help him to negotiate his future salary on Bravo, should he return. “Now that I’m the talent, it’s good to take yourself out of the equation,” he explained. “I have a friend who is acting as my manager. She is an actual lawyer. She has my best interest at heart.”

According to Life & Style, veteran “Summer House” cast members reportedly make somewhere between$10,000 to $20,000 per episode.

In 2022, original cast member Kyle Cooke told “Trading Secrets” that he personally negotiated the salaries for all of the cast members in season 1. He explained that when a new cast member joins the show, they get paid the same amount the original cast did for their first year in 2017 and their salary goes up each year from there.

“I always say to people that join the show you know in later seasons, I’m like think twice before you give your agent or manager a piece because guess what? You’re not gonna get any more than what I’ve already negotiated,” Cooke claimed.

Other ‘Summer House’ Cast Members Have Talked About Returning For Season 9

While the “Summer House” season 9 cast has not been confirmed, key cast members such as Carl Radke have said they would like to return. In May 2024, Radke, whose split from his fiancée Lindsay Hubbard was a major season 8 storyline, told Decider, “I’d love to do it again if it made sense.”

“Trust me, I’ve been doing this for the last 10 summers — and eight with cameras — I can’t see a world where I wouldn’t do it again. But we’ll see. Fingers crossed,” he added.

Hubbard also spoke out about possibly sharing a summer house with her estranged ex in 2024. “This show started with mine and Kyle’s group of friends eight seasons ago,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview. “I’m in a really good headspace in general right now. With Carl, I just look at him like he’s just another guy in the room. I don’t have any emotions one way or another. I’m not going to go talk to him about all the [expletive] going on in my life. But I can tolerate being in the same room as him. If that means living in the same house, great, whatever.”

One “Summer House” veteran has already bowed out for season 9. On June 25, longtime cast member Danielle Olivera announced she would not return to the show next season. In a statement posted on Instagram, Olivera told her followers, “Hello my sweet loves. I wanted to share that I’ve come to the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full time cast member on the upcoming season of Summer House.”

The entrepreneur explained that her decision came after realizing she couldn’t put 100% of herself “into filming, genuinely and authentically.”

Olivera, who is co-founder of the fashion platform the Donne app, noted that she wants to focus on her business this summer. She did hint that she could make a cameo on “Summer House” season 9.