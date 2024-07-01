Multiple ‘Summer House’ Cast Members Confirmed For Season 9

“Summer House” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke will return to the Bravo reality show for season 9, Variety confirmed on July 1, 2024.

The news comes nearly one year after Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard three months before their scheduled wedding date—as Bravo’s cameras rolled.

In addition to the former couple, longtime stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and season 8 additions West Wilson and Jesse Solomon will all return to the Hamptons party house for filming, which starts the first week of July. The cast members generally kick things off with a July 4th house party at their Water Mill, NY mansion.

Variety reported that in addition to the nine veteran cast members, several newcomers will also join the series for summer 2024.

Here’s what else you need to know:

Lindsay Hubbard Has No Feelings About Carl Radke Anymore

Hubbard and Radke are not on speaking terms, and former couple Miller and Wilson also had a difficult breakup, which could make for an interesting—if not entirely unfamiliar—filming dynamic. Taking a page from the “Vanderpump Rules” playbook, the exes will have to adapt to group settings just as fellow Bravo stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval did following their 2023 split.

Hubbard previously teased that she has no problem sharing a summer house with her estranged ex. “I’m in a really good headspace in general right now,” the former PR agent told Rolling Stone in a June 2023. interview. “With Carl, I just look at him like he’s just another guy in the room. I don’t have any emotions one way or another. …I’m not going to go talk to him about all the [expletive] going on in my life, but I can tolerate being in the same room as him. If that means living in the same house, great, whatever.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Radke shared that he was ready to return to “Summer House” despite the awkwardness with his ex. “I’m looking forward to this summer because of my friends and getting back to having fun,” he told the outlet in May. “We’ve been through so much together, I’d like to think we can figure out a way to make something happen. I think we all have interesting things going on in our lives,” he added.

Danielle Olivera Will Not Return For Season 9

There is no word on who the “Summer House” newcomers will be, but they will likely be friends of at least one of the season 9 cast members.

One person who will not be back full-time, but could make a cameo, is Danielle Olivera. On June 25, the longtime cast “Summer House” star announced she would not return to the show for season 9.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Olivera told her followers, “I wanted to share that I’ve come to the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full-time cast member on the upcoming season of Summer House.”

The Donne app entrepreneur added that her decision came after “a tremendous amount of thought.” “If I can’t put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full-time capacity,” she explained.

