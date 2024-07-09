Fans Think Rumored New ‘Summer House’ Cast Members Look Familiar

“Summer House” fans are reacting to rumors of two new cast members for season 9.

On July 7, 2024, several fan accounts posted photos of rumored additions to the cast of the Bravo reality show, and fans couldn’t get over how much they reminded them of two stars from “Vanderpump Rules.”

On July 1, Variety confirmed that nearly all of the season 8 stars would return to “Summer House,” including exes Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, longtime cast members Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Gabby Prescod, and season 8 newcomers West Wilson and Jesse Solomon.

The outlet reported that in addition to the nine veteran cast members, some new additions would also join the series in summer 2024.

The Rumored New Cast Members Were Seen in a Photo & Fans Had a Big Reaction

The “Summer House” cast usually kicks things off with a July 4th party at their Water Mill, NY mansion, and 2024 appeared to be no exception. Several photos and videos surfaced from the group’s inaugural filming weekend in July 2024.

In one photo, two women were seen outside of the Hamptons party house alongside a sign posted by True Entertainment LLC warning visitors that they were on camera.

Another photo identified the two new rumored cast members as “Lexi and Bailee.”

After photos of the rumored new reality stars surfaced online, fans noted how much the two women looked like “Vanderpump Rules” stars Lala Kent and Ann Maddox.

When a fan account introduced Lexi and Bailee, one commenter replied, “You mean Lala and Ann?”

“The one on the left looks like Lala, “another wrote.

“And the other girl looks like Ann !!” a third commenter agreed.

“I honestly thought that’s who it was until I saw the caption. I was excited like ‘oh what drama did Lala and Ann get into?!?’ 👀,” another fan added.

Many others agreed. “I legit thought that’s who it was at first glance 🤣😂,” one fan wrote.

As of this writing, Bravo has not confirmed any of the new “Summer House” cast members.

Both Lexi Wood & Bailee Henderson Have Large Social Media Followings

Lexi has been identified as Lexi Wood. Her Instagram account boasts over 1.2 million followers, including several Bravo fan accounts and former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel Leviss.

Wood’s TikTok bio describes her as an “international model.” She follows almost all of the “Summer House” cast on Instagram.

In a 2021 interview with The Daily Front Row, Wood described herself as “a model and influencer from Toronto, Canada currently splitting my time between NYC and Los Angeles.” At the time, she said her career goal was to “create a business empire of my own in the fashion and beauty industry.”

Bailee is Bailee Henderson. She has 63,000 followers, including “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo. Henderson also follows the whole “Summer House” cast on Instagram. Her Linkedin page lists her as a content creator and social media specialist.

In June, Henderson posted photos from East Hampton and Montauk, New York, which is in the near vicinity of “Summer House” filming.

