‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson Is Ready For a ‘Summer to Remember’ With New Partnership [INTERVIEW]

West Wilson has a big summer in store—and it goes way beyond the Hamptons vacation house he shares with his co-stars on Bravo’s “Summer House.”

On July 22, 2024, the season 8 breakout star, who has traveled to all 50 U.S. states, announced his partnership with Captain Morgan Sliced. And while he’s currently filming the 9th season of “Summer House,” Wilson will also help curate bucket list dreams for fans all over the country.

Heavy caught up with Wilson to get the scoop on his partnership with Captain Morgan Sliced and find out what else the well-traveled reality star has going on this summer, beyond “Summer House.”

West Wilson Explained His Partnership & the ‘Sliced Is Better’ Sweepstakes

HEAVY: Hi, West! First, what can you tell us about your partnership with Captain Morgan Sliced?

West Wilson: It’s going to be a summer to remember, for sure. Captain Morgan Sliced first reached out to me to help launch the “Sliced is Better” sweepstakes and curate some special adventures for fans 25+ to embark on. As someone who’s been to all 50 states, I can honestly say there’s a slice of adventure waiting to be discovered around every corner.

HEAVY: You are a member of the 50 States Club, which is so cool. What state is your favorite to visit and why?

WW: This is super biased, but I’ll have to say Montana. Not only did I go to college in Montana, but it’s a massive playground in terms of adventures. It’s probably the most beautiful state in the U.S. in my opinion.

HEAVY: Is there a big adventure that’s on your bucket list?

WW: Western culture is a big part of my family’s life, and it’d be amazing to experience a full week at a mountain ranch with my dad. I’m pumped that fans can get a slice of the Wild West via Captain Morgan Sliced’s Sliced is Better sweepstakes. There’s still time to enter for a chance to win this adventure – make sure to visit CaptainMorgan.com/SlicedBucketList today.

HEAVY: The ‘Summer House’ cast recently filmed in NYC at a DJ event for Kyle Cooke. What do you think of his blooming music career?

WW: Rumor has it that Kyle has a single dropping soon, so I’m pumped to see how that goes for him.

HEAVY: What is the biggest thing you learned from your first season on ‘Summer House?’

WW: Be yourself, have fun, drink responsibly.

HEAVY: Do you have any other fun plans for this summer?

WW: I just did the MLB celeb softball game in Texas and that was so cool – truly a bucket list item for me. Speaking of bucket lists, just last week, Captain Morgan and I went on a full-on food tour in New Orleans… beignets, po boys, you name it, we had it… it was incredible. This summer is also wedding season, so I’m super excited to celebrate with my friends.

HEAVY: In addition to your collaboration with Captain Morgan Sliced, do you have any other projects coming up?

WW: I have a lot of cool work stuff coming up, and it’s gonna be dropping soon, so keep an eye out!

Fans Can Enter to Win an Experience Curated By West Wilson

A press release for Wilson’s Captain Morgan Sliced partnership reveals all of the details for the “bucket list” contest. Wilson and the canned beverage brand have teamed up to create “unforgettable adventures and memories for fans this summer,” per the release.

Now through August 5, 2024, fans over 25 years of age can fill out an entry form HERE for a chance to win their own experience in the “Sliced is Better” Sweepstakes. The prizes come from a list of options by Wilson based on his own travel adventures in the United States.

The adventures up for grabs include a trip on a chartered yacht along the Florida Coast, a Northern Lights adventure in Minnesota, and a Wild West adventure at a famed Colorado ranch.

West said he is “stoked” to help fans discover new places and check off adventures on their own bucket lists. “People are forgetting about the good old U.S. and hitting some fun places that I think sometimes maybe get forgotten,” he told Us Weekly. “So this is cool for me to get to team up and promote these very unique experiences through Captain Morgan Sliced.”

Fans can follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on X for more information.