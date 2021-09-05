’Winter House’ Cast Photo Leaked Online

The “Winter House” cast photo has finally dropped — and it has sparked a big reaction online.

The first official look at the cast of the long-awaited “Summer House” and “Southern Charm” mashup — tentatively titled “Winter House” before being teased as ”Summer House Winter Charm” — was leaked online, and it features the 12-person cast wearing coordinating winter neutrals.

The photo included familiar “Summer House” faces Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Luke Gulbranson, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, and Ciara Miller, as well as “Southern Charm” besties Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, and Andrea Denver, Jason Cameron, Gabrielle Kniery and Julia McGuire all posing together, according to The Dipp.

Fans Poked Fun at the ‘Winter House’ Cast Pic

After getting a first look at the photo and the cast’s preppy, wintery wear – several cast members were bundled up in turtlenecks, and Kroll even had a plaid scarf tied around his neck – fans and Bravo fan accounts had a field day roasting the cast’s buttoned-up look.

“Winter House cast photo or a J Crew ad?” asked the Bravo and Cocktails Instagram account, before adding, “Airing in October, trailer coming very soon!!!”

The Your Moms Are Watching IG account put an Old Navy logo on the bottom of the photo and captioned it, “Back to school shopping season is here!!”

And another meme featuring a close-up of Kroll was captioned, “Is Austen starring in Winter House or a new Nancy Meyers movie?”, in reference to the filmmaker’s romantic comedy movies.

“Austen looks ready for a Hallmark Christmas movie,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

“This legit looks like a new Gilmore girls promo x jcrew collab.” Another wrote.

Others said the cast photo looked “basic” and reeked of “pumpkin spice lattes.”

“This picture does not scream fun to me… More of a Eddie Bauer circa 1998 fall winter ad,” another critic wrote.

Bravo First Announced the New Series In February & Andy Cohen Later Admitted He Didn’t Like the Awkward-Sounding Show Title





Play



Summer House Winter Charm Teaser Hey guys! Bravo just released this teaser for their new show, Winter House! Winter House consists of cast members from Southern Charm & Summer House. I’m reposting because the last one didn’t go higher than 360p. Enjoy, like, & subscribe! 2021-04-23T02:11:19Z

In February, People reported that Bravo was set to begin production for the new collaboration series involving two of the network’s most popular shows. Two months later, the outlet shared a first look at the mashup as several of the cast members played a game of tug of war while filming at a ski house in Stowe, Vermont.

According to Screenrant, the show was originally rumored to be titled “Winter House,” but was then changed to “Summer House Winter Charm.” Bravo boss Andy Cohen appeared on an Instagram Live with Kroll and Conover and spoke out about the spinoff’s awkward-sounding title.

“I never say anything publicly against Bravo, but I actually saw the name and I’ve been meaning to call two people at Bravo to say, ‘What are you thinking?’” Cohen said, per Showbiz CheatSheet. “It actually is a terr… it is an aggressively… It’s not good.”

Cohen added that even if the show title isn’t great, the show itself will be “really good.”

It’s unclear which title will be used when the show debuts. In addition, now that the cast photo is out, some fans are wondering where Cooke’s partner in crime, Carl Radke is, as well as “Southern Charm” stars Shep Rose and Madison LeCroy.

READ NEXT: Madison LeCroy Shows Off New Boyfriend