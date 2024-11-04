Sutton Stracke Says She ‘Can Be Real Rude’ After Commenting on Co-Star’s Looks

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke did not hold back when sharing her thoughts about her castmate, Dorit Kemsley.

In a MTV UK interview, uploaded on October 31, Stracke played a “Real Housewives” guessing game called “Name ‘Em” with “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow. As part of the game, Barlow tried to get Stracke to correctly guess Kemsley’s name. When Barlow gave Stracke the hint, “She lives way above her means,” the Georgia native immediately replied, “Oh, it’s Dorit.”

Barlow then asked Stracke if she was “good with Dorit.” Stracke told Barlow that she and Kemsley have had issues with each other since she joined the cast in season 10.

“Have I ever been good with Dorit?” said Stracke. “I said let the mouse go to that woman. You know I don’t think she ever let the mouse go. It’s been in her teeth now for five years.”

Barlow proceeded to compliment Kemsley’s looks.

“She’s pretty though. She’s really pretty,” said Barlow.

Stracke replied, “Well when you’ve had enough surgery, anybody can be pretty.”

“Look I can be real rude,” continued Stracke in the interview.

Later in the MTV UK interview, Stracke said she believed she is “going to get killed for the Dorit thing.” She said, however, that Kemsley is “not that nice to [her].”

Sutton Stracke Teased That Dorit Kemsley & Kyle Richards Were at Odds in RHOBH Season 14

The RHOBH season 14 trailer showed Kemsley and her co-star Kyle Richards having an argument while in public. In the clip, Richards angrily asks Kemsley, “What more do you want from me?”

“I want you to stop [expletive] raising your voice at me,” replied Kemsley while rising from her chair.

Stracke opened up about the intense moment in an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She said she was concerned the authorities may be called on Richards and Kemsley because of their behavior.

“My thoughts were, ‘Let’s not have the police called on us,’” said Stracke to Us Weekly. “That evening is going to be a really great episode because I think none of us saw it coming. I’m going to keep you on pins and needles because it was wild.”

Stracke also said she would not comment on if she thinks it is possible for Richards and Kemsley make amends.

“I think that there was some tough love from me with Kyle, but the word love is involved with that. I think that there are lots of explosive arguments that we’re going to see, but then we’re also going to see a lot of fun. It balances,” said Stracke during the Us Weekly interview.

Kyle Richards Shared Why She Was Upset With Dorit Kemsley After the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

During a March 2024 Amazon Live, Richards said she was unhappy with Kemsley following the RHOBH season 13 reunion. Richards said she took issue with her castmate revealing her text message that showed her imploring Kemsley to not mention their problems while filming the season 13 reunion in January 2024.

“At the reunion, the text being read was very hurtful to me. She said that I was being manipulative,” said Richards in the Amazon Live. “And it was actually the completely [sic] opposite. I was actually being very forthright. And saying, ‘I have a lot at stake for me right now. This is really hard for me. And I have a lot on my plate. I know what’s coming at me. You and I — these are stupid arguments. We don’t need to do that too.’”

Kathy Hilton Discussed Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley’s Issues

Kathy Hilton discussed her sister’s issues with Kemsley during RHOBH season 14 in an October 31 interview with Entertainment Tonight. Hilton said she is not involved with Richards’ arguments.

“The truth of the matter is I’m not always filming when they’re filming. So I find out and hopefully they worked it out,” said Hilton during the interview.

Hilton also said “everybody kind of has to fight their own battles.”