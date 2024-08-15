RHOBH Star Compares ‘Explosive’ Season 14 to a Battleground

Sutton Stracke says filming for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” sometimes made her feel like she was going to battle.

In an interview with People magazine on August 8, 2024, the Bravo star dished on going head-to-head with her co-stars in certain scenes. “We get our arsenal together and we go to battles sometimes, and that’s been the hardest part for me because I don’t like to go to battle with people,” Stracke, 52, said of the fights featured on the show.

The Sutton Concept founder added that while she is mostly “a tame, calm person,” she is “ready” for the Housewives fights. “You got to be ready with these women,” Stracke shared. “But at the same time, at the end of the battle, you learn something about yourself and that’s my favorite part of doing the show.”

During season 13, Stracke had several battles with her co-stars. She repeatedly confronted co-star Kyle Richards about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky and close friendship with pal Morgan Wade. In addition, Stracke went off on newcomer Annemarie Wiley over Wiley’s claims about her medical condition.

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Stracke, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly are “friends of” in the upcoming season.

Sutton Stracke Explained Why RHOBH Season 14 Will Be ‘Explosive’

Stracke and Beauvais told Us Weekly that “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 14 will be both “interesting” and “explosive” as several cast members deal with marital issues and other personal problems. Stracke explained, “I think that there’s a lot of us that are going through many tumultuous things in our lives.”

The mom of three, who is in her fifth season as a Housewife, admitted that the “learning curve” for the show “is really steep.” But it appears she has finally figured out how to handle her battles.

In a July interview with Us, Garcelle Beauvais hinted at the drama to come in season 14, and she pointed to Stracke as a bit of an MVP. “Let me tell you, the pot is stirred in so many different directions,” Beauvais said. “I think it’s going to be a really strong season.”

Kyle Richards Teased Her Season 14 Battles

OG cast member Kyle Richards has also talked about the upcoming season. During an Amazon Live on August 5, she addressed her tense relationship with Kemsley. In the previous RHOBH season, Kemsley grilled Richards about her marriage and accused her of sending her a “manipulative” text message right before the season 13 reunion taping.

When a fan asked Richards if she’s “still close” with Kemsley, she cryptically replied, “We had a lot of things to work through, so, stay tuned.”

Elsewhere on her livestream, Richards said the dynamic of the friend group “has shifted tremendously” in the new season. She also admitted that she had a major meltdown during filming. “Sometimes I was not having fun,” the “Real Housewives” veteran said. “Sometimes I was upset, sometimes I was crying.”

