Tabatha Coffey Reveals How Partner of 25 Years Died

Bravo alum Tabatha Coffey is sharing details about her partner, Diane Keeler’s 2022 death.

In an interview with People magazine, published on June 11, Coffey, who starred in several Bravo series, including “Shear Genius” and “Tabatha Takes Over,” stated that her partner passed away at the age of 67 after an eight-year battle with cancer.

She described Keeler as “funny,” “patient as a saint,” graceful, and kind. In addition, she said the New York native, who was 10 years her senior, “loved the beach,” going on bike rides, and walking their dog. In addition, Coffey shared she was introduced to her late partner when she visited her then-employer’s New Jersey hair salon around 1998.

The reality television personality shared that her partner began exhibiting health issues in December 2013. A month later, she received the diagnosis of stage 4 glioblastoma. Coffey, who was Keeler’s caretaker, shared her late partner had “a major stroke,” which severely limited her physical abilities, in 2017.

“What I told myself some days is, I don’t know how I’m going to do this. I don’t know if I’ve got enough strength. … I just was so frustrated I couldn’t fix or control the situation, and that’s all I wanted to do.”

After her brain cancer diagnosis and stroke, it was determined Keeler also had stage 4 lung cancer.

Toward the end of her life, Coffey believed Keeler “was [not] really there anymore.”

“It was just waiting for her body to catch up to the leaving. It was peaceful and pain-free,” continued Coffey.

Tabatha Coffey Explained Why She Wanted to Keep Her Life With Diane Keeler Private

While speaking to People, Coffey noted that she was not public about her relationship with Keeler. She explained that her partner did not “sign up” to be a reality television star.

“There’s a reason I have been so protective and private .… My life was precious,” said the Bravo personality. “The fact that I could leave L.A. and I could come back home and come back to someone that cared about me but also someone that let me go and be me … that was such a precious thing to have and such a rare commodity that I just wrapped that up and kept it very close and very quiet.”

Tabatha Coffey Discussed the Death of Her Partner in a 2023 Podcast

During a February 2023 interview on the “Everyday Mystic” podcast, Coffey discussed the death of Keeler. She stated that she was “moving through the grieving process” and trying to figure out who she “wants to be” following the passing of her partner.

The Australian hairstylist described this stage of her life as “frightening and delightful and delicious and juicy.”

In addition, Coffey stated that being Keeler’s caretaker “was the best and biggest lesson [she] has ever had.”

“She was one of my greatest teachers,” said Coffey. “She taught me so many things about myself that I didn’t know.

Coffey also shared that she believes she is still in communication with her late partner. She explained that she and Keeler were able to communicate following her stroke, even though she was no longer able to speak.

“I was very in-tune psychically with her. I was very in-tune with want she needed. What she wanted,” said Coffey. “I could tell and she could communicate with me without the stress of having to verbalize. So I feel like we do the same thing now.”

Tabatha Coffey Shared She Has Been Told She Has a ‘Gift’

Coffey appeared on a 2017 episode of “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.” During the episode, she stated that she has been told that she has a psychic gift.

“I’ve been to a couple psychics and card readers, and I’ve been always told that the gift. I don’t quite know what the gift is,” said the Bravo personality.