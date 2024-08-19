Fans Think ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Going to Be Fired

Some fans think that “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is on her way to being fired by Bravo.

Judge is ruffling some fan feathers on season 18 of the popular franchise. In a Reddit thread that was started on August 10, one fan suggested that Judge was on her way out again because of how things have been playing out on the current season.

“I am extremely bored watching Tamra this season. Totally ignoring any ethical/moral issues with her that many fans have, she is simply boring to watch because it’s SO clearly fake. Every single scene,” the OP wrote. From there, many people agreed that Judge is unlikely to be asked back for season 19.

Judge first joined the show on season 3, but was fired by the network after season 14. She was brought back in a full-time role on season 17.

Many Fans Are Upset With Tamra Judge

Many “Real Housewives of Orange County” fans feel that Judge is “boring” or that she doesn’t bring much to the table. Others called her flat out “fake.” The aforementioned Reddit thread about Judge’s future on the show amassed more than 300 comments and more than 1400 upvotes at the time of this writing.

“I can usually separate the person from the role they play on housewives but it’s so impossible to do that with Tamra at this point, she’s truly such a hateful person and you can see that radiate from her beady little eyes,” one person wrote.

“She has long been one of my most disliked HW for this reason. Fake mean is almost worse than real mean in my book,” someone else added.

“This is so spot on! OMG! I was thinking about this the other day after watching the latest episode! I did not think she could top her own previous vileness but lo behold! She and that one who suffers from severe arrested development (Alexis) are making watching this season unbearable,” a third comment read.

“Tamra definitely needs to be fired. She is an awful person and not a friend to anyone,” a fourth Redditor said.

Tamra Judge Admitted She Was Previously Fired by Bravo

While attending BravoCon in 2022, Judge admitted that she was fired by Bravo after season 14. She also talked about the network’s decision to bring her back a few years later.

“I got to a state where, the first year, I was in a fetal position crying. I was very sad about not being on the scene, everybody filming and all that stuff,” she admitted, per People magazine.

Judge was part of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” series and received a call from production about potentially returning to Orange County whilst she was filming.

“[They said], ‘Hey, we want to meet with you.’ And I was like, ‘What the [expletive]? Really? This is happening?'” Judge recalled. “Of course I wanted it!. I still don’t know why I was fired,” she added.

Once offered a spot back on the show, Judge took it with little (if any) hesitation.

“It all just happened so quick. I’m here, what, three months into filming and like, ‘OMG I got asked back.’ It still hasn’t sunk in,” she said at BravoCon.

