‘Real Housewives’ Star Claps Back at Supermodel’s Plastic Surgery Warning: ‘Big Mistake’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge responded to a comment that supermodel Molly Sims made about her recent plastic surgery.

During a September 26 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Judge, 57, confirmed she recently underwent a brow lift and a CO2 laser with a blue peel. When host Andy Cohen informed her that Sims talked another “Real Housewives” star out of the C02 procedure, Judge did not hold back.

“Aww big mistake,” Judge said, before questioning Sims’ motives. “I mean, I’m gonna take the advice of a board-certified plastic surgeon over a model that has a skincare line. I mean, I’m saying I respect her and it’s great you have a skincare line. You don’t want to promote anything other than skincare. But sometimes you need a good laser.”

According to Cleveland Clinic, the carbon dioxide laser removes thin layers of skin to treat sun damage, wrinkles, scars, and more.

Fans Reacted to Tamra Judge’s Response

Judge made a similar comment to Us Weekly after being told that Sims said a CO2 laser “breaks your barrier.”

“Well, I don’t exactly know what ‘breaks the barrier of my skin’ means, but my makeup hasn’t slid off my face like she said,” she said. “I get it, no disrespect to Molly Sims, but she is an ex-model [who] is now selling skincare. I think that I’m going to take the advice of a board-certified surgeon.”

“I’ve had a lot of friends have had it done,” Judge continued. “My plastic surgeon does them all the time. “Heather [Dubrow] said [her husband] Terry does them all the time. And I haven’t experienced anything negative.”

On Instagram, fans reacted to Judge’s comments. “Well, the plastic surgeon is also trying to sell plastic surgery… so…,” one commenter noted.

“[Molly Sims] looks Amazing ❤️ and does know a thing about skincare that’s why she doesn’t need those procedures 😉,” another chimed in.

Molly Sims Told Lisa Barlow Not to Get a CO2 Laser

Sims was a guest on the September 18 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” alongside “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow. During the show, Sims was asked for her opinion on the controversial CO2 laser procedure that Judge had done in August. Sims went off on “Tamra’s terrifying chemical peel,” as Cohen described it.

“Okay, this is what my whole [skincare] line YSE [is about],” Sims replied. “You cannot [expletive] your barrier. You cannot do that to your barrier.”

Barlow then revealed that she had the procedure scheduled for October 28.

“No, no,” Sims warned her. “It’s so strong and it pulls your barrier. Your face becomes slick. It’s too much, I’m telling you. You will not be able to keep makeup on.”

“I know it’s very controversial,” Sims added. “I do not believe in it. There’s a lot of things you can do, but I do not believe in the CO2.”

Barlow said she trusted Sims’ advice and would cancel her appointment.

Judge made headlines when she shared graphic photos of her peeling and swollen face after getting the brow lift and chemical procedures done on August 30. In an interview with The DailyMail.com, the Bravo star admitted that she didn’t realize that the CO2 laser would be so “brutal.”