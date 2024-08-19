Tamra Judge Shares What She Misses About Friendship With Vicki Gunvalson

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge opened up about her ongoing feud with her castmate and former friend, Vicki Gunvalson.

During the July 29 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp, Judge was asked to share what was the “one thing” she misses about her friendship with Gunvalson.

“I think just like the daily check-ins. Like, ‘Hey, how are you doing? What’s going on?’ Knowing that I’ve had a friend for 17 years that’s no longer in my life anymore — not because of something I did,” said Judge on her podcast. “But probably just having a friendship with her. And now knowing she’s out there, just trashing my name. And saying horrible things about me.”

Judge went on to say that she “miss[es] the old times when [Gunvalson] wasn’t trashing [her].”

Tamra Judge Discussed Her Issues With Vicki Gunvalson in an August 2024 Interview

During a Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast interview in August 2024, Judge stated that she and Gunvalson were fine while filming RHOC season 18. According to Judge, Gunvalson began making negative comments about her after the show’s 18th season wrapped production.

“As soon as this season stopped, she’s been non-stop trashing me,” said Judge.

Judge also said that she believes Gunvalson has been speaking negatively about her because she has a smaller role on RHOC. As fans are aware, Gunvalson was a full-time cast member until 2020. However, for the last two seasons, Gunvalson has only filmed for a few RHOC episodes.

Judge also said she will not mend her friendship with Gunvalson.

“She’s crossed a line,” said Judge during the August 2024 interview.

According to Judge, Gunvalson requested audience members who were attending her and Shannon Beador‘s live show to “chant F Tamra.” Judge was a part of Beador and Gunvalson’s live performances, known then as An Evening With The Tres Amigas, until she stepped away amid the aftermath of Beador’s DUI arrest in September 2023.

“I just thought, ‘I haven’t had any fights with you. I’ve been friends with you a long time. Even if you are not happy with me because I’m not enabling Shannon, I’ve never done anything to you Vicki. And that shows your true character. I would never go that way,” said Judge.

In addition, Judge claimed that Gunvalson and Beador “would talk crap about each other,” when she was still doing live shows with them.

“It’s a very toxic friendship … They are using each other. I felt very used being in the Tres Amigas, and decided that this is just not going to work for me,” said Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Said She Did Not Want to Spend Time With Tamra Judge

Gunvalson spoke about her falling out with Judge on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice‘s podcast, “Turning The Tables” in July 2024.

Gunvalson said that she thinks Judge does not behave kindly towards her RHOC co-stars. She also said she did not like how Judge “treated Shannon this year.”

“Last year, it was to [Heather Dubrow]. This year, it’s to [Shannon]. It’s always somebody that she’s going after. And nobody will ever go after her because they’re afraid of her,” said Gunvalson to Giudice.

Gunvalson also described Judge as “a mean girl.”

“I don’t like mean girls. I don’t want to be around it, I hate it,” said Gunvalson on the podcast episode.

Gunvalson clarified, however, that she has “forgiven her.”

“I’ve moved on. And if I see her, I’ll say, ‘Hi,’ and I’ll keep walking. I don’t want people in my life like that because she will turn on you. You can be fine and she will turn,” said Gunvalson.

Shannon Beador Said She Does Not Want to Rekindle Her Friendship With Her RHOC Co-Star

While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2024, Beador said she doubts she will rekindle her friendship with Judge. According to Beador, Judge has consistently had problems with her. She also said she does not think Judge is genuinely concerned about her drinking habits.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August 2024, Beador stated she took issue with Judge labeling her an alcoholic during RHOC season 18.

“It’s a character damning thing to say to a person. And it’s crossing the line because she has no knowledge, especially in the last year. She doesn’t know. So it’s not okay with me,” said Beador to Entertainment Tonight.

Judge said she hopes she and Beador can fix their relationship in a July 2024 interview with Extra TV. She also stated that her friendship with Beador ended after she criticized her decision to consume alcohol after her DUI arrest.

“I felt like it was my time to be very honest with her and tell her, ‘Listen, you need help. You’ve been on the show for 10 years. Every year, someone has talked about your drinking. It is time to stop.’ And she did not take it that well that I said that,” said Judge.