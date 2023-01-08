‘Southern Charm’ Star Hangs Out at Schwartz & Sandy’s Bar: PHOTOS

A “Southern Charm” star rang in the new year at Schwartz & Sandy’s after admitting she has a big crush on one of the bar’s owners.

2022 marked the end of several Bravo relationships. In July 2022, “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green ended their two-year relationship, while “Vanderpump Rules” couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney called it quits on their marriage and finalized their divorce in October.

Fast forward to New Year’s Eve, and two of the single stars ended up at the same party.

Taylor Ann Green Turned Up at Schwartz & Sandy’s on New Year’s Eve

In fall 2022, VPR entrepreneurs Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval opened their long-awaited Franklin Village, California bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s. For the bar’s first New Year’s Eve celebration, friends from the Bravoverse were in attendance—including a now-single Green.

In photos shared on Green’s Instagram story in January 2023, the “Southern Charm” star posed with pal Olivia Flowers and “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Ariana Madix at Schwartz & Sandy’s as they rang in the New Year. Green also posted a pic of Schwartz holding a bunch of jumbo syringe shots.

Fans were interested to see that Green had traveled from South Carolina to spend New Year’s Eve at the Los Angeles bar. “Ahh maybe a Schwartz and Taylor meet up,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Ann Green Previously Told Andy Cohen She Wanted Him to Set Her Up With Tom Schwartz

It’s no secret that Green has a crush on Schwartz. When she was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” in August 2022, Green told host Andy Cohen she wanted to be set up on a date with the bar star. After Cohen asked Green if there was “anyone in the Bravoverse” that she wanted to be set up with, she immediately replied, “Blonde Tom.”

“I met him at NBC Upfronts and he was just a doll,” Green said of Schwartz. “He’s very lovely.”

The two reality stars crossed paths again at BravoCon in October 2022. While taping a “Watch What Happens Live” special, Green reintroduced herself to the “Vanderpump Rules” star as the crowd roared with approval.

In an interview with Bravo’s Daryn Carp, Green revealed that she saw Schwartz on his birthday during BravoCon and that she “tried to steal a birthday kiss,” then added that she was ”too nervous” to go through with it because his mom was there.

Schwartz later told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that he felt shy when put on the spot by Green, but he added that he is now friends with the “Southern Charm” star. “Listen, she’s gorgeous,” Schwartz said. “We actually have, like, a rapport going. We’re friends now. … She’s incredibly beautiful, charming, and intelligent, but, yeah, we’re just friends for now.”

Schwartz added that the situation put him in a “predicament” because he has “an incredibly close relationship” with Green’s ex, Shep Rose. “I just feel like that’s not a good idea,” he added of a potential relationship with Green.

But Rose has already said he has no problem with his ex dating his friend. “I love Thomas Schwartz — that would make me happy if she ended up with Thomas Schwartz,” Rose told E! News of Green in October. “I’m not a jealous man. …If she ends up with a very good guy that makes her happy, that would make me happy.”

