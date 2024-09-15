Is a ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Joining RHOSLC?

The breakout star from the Hulu reality TV show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” revealed she tried out for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” — but didn’t make the cut.

In 2020, series star Taylor Frankie Paul and her Mormon Housewife friends started MomTok, a series of dance-based TikTok videos that went viral. That same year, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” debuted on Bravo.

In an interview on the “Scheananigans” podcast, on September 13, 2024, Paul told host Scheana Shay that she was previously in consideration to join RHOSLC. “I actually did get interviewed for the [‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’],” she said. “I had an interview, I think, a few months prior [to ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’], maybe a little longer.”

Paul, 30, revealed why she was rejected by Bravo casting. “Basically … a little birdie told me, ‘You didn’t have enough drama in your life,’” she told Shay. “So I didn’t get it because I was obviously not admitting to what we were up to,” Paul added, in reference to her past “soft swinging scandal.”

According to Cosmopolitan, in May 2022, Paul blew up MomTok after telling followers that she and her now ex-husband, Tate Paul, were “soft swingers” with other Mormon couples in their friend group.

Paul did not reveal the year she interviewed for RHOSLC. She noted that she does not know any of the RHOSLC cast members personally but was once invited to an event hosted by Whitney Rose.

Fired RHOSLC Star Monica Garcia Laughed Off a Suggestion To Join ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

While Bravo didn’t see enough drama in Paul’s life to cast her on “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” a RHOSLC drama queen has no interest in appearing on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” In an Instagram story posted in September 2024, fired RHOSLC star Monica Garcia said she’d never join “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” despite living near where the hit series is filmed in Utah.

The mom of four told fans that people have told her, “You should go on MomTok. Oh, Monica are you going to be on [‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’]?”

“No!” Garcia responded. “I would eat half of these girls alive. Oh my God! And I think you know which half I’m talking about. Now granted, I’m only on episode 4. So, I’m going to take a deep breath, I’m going to resume. But I have notes, [expletive]. Notes, on notes on notes on notes on notes on notes!”

In addition to Paul, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” stars Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews and Demi Engemann. Some of the Mormon moms are only in their early 20s, while Garcia is around 40 years old.

Some fans agreed that Garcia could indeed “eat them up.” But others noted she’s much older than the other women on the show. “She’s too old. Not for the earth, but for the show. They’re all 22-30,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

Garcia has no friends left on RHOSLC. In the season 4 finale in January 2024, co-star Heather Gay exposed Garcia as the mastermind of Reality Von Tease. The troll Instagram account tormented the RHOSLC cast for years. After confronting Garcia on camera during a cast trip to Bermuda, Gay ordered her to leave.

After the reunion aired, RHOSLC showrunner Lori Gordon confirmed to Variety that Garcia would not return for season 5 amid the social media scandal. “The women just need a cooling off period, and I think it’s just too soon,” Gordon said of the cast. “They’ve articulated it. It’s too soon for them to re-enter into a trusting friendship.”

Heather Gay Wants to Host a Reunion For ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

While Garcia plans to stay away, Gay has expressed an interest in “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

After the @ratemybravo Instagram account posted a photo of the cast of the Hulu series and asked, “Serious question: who gets tasked with hosting their reunion?,” Gay threw her name in the hat. “Please oh please 😂🙏🏼, ” Gay wrote in the comment section.

Fans agreed that Gay would be perfect for the job, given how her detective work exposed Garcia’s antics.

“@heathergay ooooh YES GIRL,” one fan wrote.

“We need more info on the Taylor swapping situation….receipts, proof, timelines, screenshots, f@*#ing everything!” another RHOSLC fan agreed.