Taylor Ann Green Shares Update on Friendship With Olivia Flowers

“Southern Charm” viewers have seen the fracturing of Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers‘ friendship during season 9 of the hit Bravo show as Green admitted to kissing Flowers’ ex, Austen Kroll, and considering a relationship with him.

Despite their on-screen issues, Green shared with Us Weekly that they “tabled” their problems in the wake of both Bravo stars losing their brothers this year. “With everything that’s transpired in the last few months, both of us having lost a sibling, everything’s just tabled right now,” she shared. “I know we’re gonna have to rehash it at [the] reunion or whatever, but we’ve been able to put all things aside and be there for each other as friends, and that’s really important for me.”

She said the fact that both of their brothers died this year put the two women in a “really s***ty club.” However, it also made them see that the rest of their disputes didn’t matter and the two women still valued their friendship. She added, “You know, life is short. At the end of the day, again, forgive as you’d want to be forgiven and let’s move forward. And there’s no reason to hate anybody, yeah. I don’t hate anyone. I literally don’t.”

Olivia Flowers’ Brother Conner Died in January 2023 & Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Worth Died in June 2023

Flowers’ brother Conner Flowers died on January 30, 2023, just a couple of weeks before his 33rd birthday. While Flowers didn’t reveal her brother’s cause of death, she later opened up about his health struggles and Lyme disease diagnosis. On May 9, she wrote on Instagram, “Although [Conner] was very private about his struggles with Lyme disease, my family saw the toll it took on his life trying to navigate the debilitating symptoms over the last 17 years.”

A few months after Conner Flowers’ death, Green’s brother Richard Worthington “Worth” Green died suddenly on June 8, 2023. He was 36 years old. The “Southern Charm” star told Us Weekly that her family is doing okay and has been feeling the ups and downs in the months since.

“It still doesn’t really seem real, but you have your moments and you’ll be driving down the road and you’ll start bawling your eyes out for about 30 seconds and you’re like, ‘OK, I’m OK. I’m good.’ There’s no right or wrong way to process, but we’re working through it,” she shared.

During ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Episode 5, Austen Kroll & Taylor Ann Green Admitted That They Kissed

In the fifth episode of “Southern Charm” season 9, Kroll admitted to Shep Rose that he and Green did, in fact, kiss. As the cast reeled over the news, Green told Kroll that she wished he wouldn’t have instructed her to lie to Flowers about it.

At a dinner party later in the episode, Green revealed to Flowers that she and Kroll kissed and said she’d wanted to tell her that morning ahead of the event. Flowers didn’t take the news well, especially as minutes later, the entire group sat down for dinner, which she described as an “out-of-body experience.”

“Olivia’s the type of person where she has to process things, and that’s why I was so wanting to meet up with her that morning and let her process it,” Green explained about her conversation with Flowers during the episode. “I was like, ‘I don’t want her to walk into this room and feel completely blindsided and trying to understand what’s going on with everybody around.’ But of course, you can’t really have it your way when cameras are in town.”

The episode ended with Flowers and Kroll having an argument outside as Flowers accused Kroll of not being a good friend after their relationship ended. Flowers told Kroll that she wanted nothing more to do with him.

