Bravo Fans React to Major Update About Stars of New Show

Bravo fans are getting some news about a proposed new show that could be coming to the network. The reality-style show will follow the personal lives of some of the wives and girlfriends of Kansas City Chiefs players.

According to People magazine, there are two WAGs who won’t be partaking in the show — Taylor Swift (who dates Travis Kelce) and Brittany Mahomes (who is married to Patrick Mahomes).

“Taylor and Brittany are not part of the show at all and will not even be filmed. Taylor especially is very protective of what little private life she has left,” a source told People. “She enjoys all the ladies she’s met, but she will not be a part of Bravo’s storyline,” the source added.

People reports that the women the Bravo show will focus on are Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, and Sheawna Weathersby, girlfriend of defensive tackle Chris Jones.

News That Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes’ Wouldn’t Appear on the Show Didn’t Surprise Fans

After People magazine’s report about Swift and Mahomes, some fans took to Reddit to react. Most didn’t expect Swift to star on the show, so the news wasn’t much of a surprise.

“I could see Brittany MAYBE being on the show..but no one really thought Taylor Swift was going to be on..right??” one person wrote.

“There was no way in hell Taylor would be on and I just couldn’t see Brittney doing it either. I have enough to watch and probably won’t tune in,” someone else said.

“This was obvious. There was no chance in hell that Swfit would EVER do anything like this. Likewise, there was going to be a tremendous amount of pressure from the organization and Patrick’s team for Brittany to stay away from any sort of tv drama,” a third comment read.

“It was crazy to think they’d be on this anyways. Taylor obviously doesn’t need it and neither does Brittany. Isn’t Patrick the highest paid in the league?? They definitely don’t need the money or popularity from it and it’s really not good for his brand to have his wife being filmed getting drunk and having cat fights with other women,” a fourth Redditor added.

Bravo Has Filmed a Pilot Episode of the new Kansas City Based Show

In another People magazine report, the outlet confirmed that Bravo has filmed a pilot for the new WAGs show.

“There’s still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there’s enough there to build a full series around. It’s very much a work in progress,” a source told the outlet.

“The action is all centered around Chariah and Sheawna and their group of friends, who all know the struggles of being partners to these workaholic athletes,” the source added.

Interestingly, Gordon and Weathersby hung out with Swift at a Chiefs game in September 2024. Perhaps a surprise Bravo cameo is in the cards for Swift down the road.

