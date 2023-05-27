Bravo Star Doesn’t ‘Care’ What People Think About His New Relationship

Luke Gulbranson’s relationship with Tayshia Adams is heating up. The “Summer House” star and ”The Bachelorette” veteran have not publicly confirmed their romance, but they aren’t totally hiding it, either.

A source told Us Weekly that Gulbranson, 39, and Adams, 32, have made a serious commitment to each other after just a short time of dating. “It may seem like they’re moving fast, but they don’t care what other people think,” an insider said. “They’re mad about each other and serious about their future.”

Luke Gulbranson & Tayshia Adams Were Looking at Engagement Rings Together

Fans have been buzzing about a romance between Gulbranson and Adams for several months. The reality stars were tagged in photos taken at a bar in Chelsea, New York, in March 2023, and they were later caught holding hands in a group Easter photo posted by Gulbranson’s “Summer House” co-star Lindsay Hubbard. Hubbard soon took the photo down and reposted it with Gulbranson and Adams cropped out of it.

Around that same time, a source told Page Six of Gulbranson and Adams, “They’re getting to know each other.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” soon after, Hubbard hinted that Gulbranson asked her to take the photo down. She also commiserated about what it’s like to date in the public eye. “When Carl and I started dating we were just trying to keep it as private as possible because you want to enjoy those moments, so I understand,” she said of her fiance, fellow “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke, per BravoTV.com.

But weeks later, Gulbranson and Adams were spotted looking at what appeared to be engagement rings at Tiffany & Co. in New York City, as seen in photos posted by Page Six. A source for the outlet claimed the two were “100 percent looking at engagement rings” and were very affectionate during the shopping trip.

Heavy has reached out to Gulbranson’s rep for comment on the engagement ring rumor but has not heard back.

As of this writing, it is unclear if Gulbranson will be part of the next season of “Summer House” or if Adams will join him. The reality show typically films in July and August in the Hamptons.

Luke Gulbranson Previously Dated “Real Housewives of Potomac” Star Ashley Darby

Adams, who starred in “The Bachelorette” in 2020, ended her engagement to her final pic, Zac Clark, in November 2021.

In late 2022, Gulbranson briefly dated “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby after meeting her at BravoCon. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in January 2023, Darby gave an update on the relationship. “Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore,” she said, adding, “I met his whole family. They were amazing, I fell in love with them. So great. But I am newly single, and this was my first relationship after. It’s just nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and be loved.”

When host Andy Cohen asked if she and Gulbranson had moved too fast, she replied, “You’ll have to talk to Luke about that.”

READ NEXT: Bachelor Lead Announces Engagement