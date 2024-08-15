Bravo Personality Names Alexis Bellino as the Worst RHOC Star

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp named Alexis Bellino as the “worst” “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

During the July 28 episode of her and RHOC personality Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Mellencamp was asked to share who she believes is the worst RHOC star of all time. As fans are aware, Bellino returned to the series as “a friend” for the show’s 18th season, which premiered in July 2024. When Bellino originally appeared on RHOC, she was a full-time castmember.

“I’ve got to say Alexis Bellino. And it doesn’t mean I don’t like Alexis Bellino in person. I like her in person. I’m not liking what I’m watching. They’re two very different things,” said Mellencamp.

Judge, who is now friends with Bellino, said she believes Mellencamp’s opinion of Bellino will change once she watches all of RHOC season 18.

“I think things will turn around for her,” said Judge to Mellencamp.

Alexis Bellino Confronted Teddi Mellencamp About Comments She Made About John Janssen

During a June 2024 interview on “Two Ts In A Pod,” Bellino confronted Mellencamp for comments she made about Janssen. According to Bellino, Mellencamp has “been a little dirty to [her] man,” who was in a 3-year-long relationship with RHOC star Shannon Beador.

Bellino said that Mellencamp did not have accurate information about Janssen, whom she began dating in late 2023.

“There’s so much to the truth that you don’t know. John is one of the kindness, nicest, most generous, amazing, god-fearing humans I know. And gives back to the world. And constantly gets beat down and still tries to rise above. The truth is going to come out,” said Bellino to Mellencamp.

Bellino also told Mellencamp she “will be proven wrong this season,” as she will have a better understanding of Janssen’s behavior.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Alexis Bellino & John Janssen’s Relationship

While speaking to Extra TV in July 2024, Judge discussed ending her friendship with Beador before RHOC season 18 began airing. She said she stepped away from Beador because she did not approve of her decision to keep drinking alcohol after her September 2023 DUI arrest.

“I worried that something like this would happen to her. And it did,” said Judge.

According to Judge, Beador was unhappy when she expressed concern about her drinking habits following her DUI arrest.

Judge also said she hoped she and Beador could mend their friendship, despite their ongoing issues.

Shannon Beador Said She Did Not Believe She Could Be Friends With Tamra Judge Again

In a July 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Beador said she did not think she and Beador will ever be friends again. She explained that she believed Judge has a habit of having issues with her while filming RHOC.

“I now can look back and see pretty much every season that I’ve been in with Tamra, there’s always an issue that she has with me,” said Beador to Us Weekly. “Either I did something. Or I didn’t do something. And it’s okay, we don’t need to be friends then. She says she walks on eggshells around me. I’m sorry that you feel that way. But I walked on eggshells around her.”

In addition, Beador said she was unhappy that Judge wrote supportive comments about Bellino and Janssen’s relationship when they first announced they were dating.

“I was upset with her when John first met Alexis that she was, like, commenting on Alexis’ photos. It’s like, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ And so now they’re big buddies … None of it makes sense except that maybe it’s just a little bit of overproduction. And too much story-focused,” said Beador to the publication.

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays on Bravo.