Kyle Richards & Vanderpump Rules Stars Attend Teddi Mellencamp’s Daughter’s Birthday Party

Teddi Mellencamp rocked out for her daughter Dove’s second birthday – and she did it with some celebrity friends. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, threw an elaborate birthday bash for their 2-year old, complete with all of the toddler’s favorite things and favorite people.

Mellencamp recently spent a few weeks in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house, so it’s lucky that she had plenty of help planning her daughter’s birthday because a lot of vendors were involved.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dove’s Birthday Party Had a ‘Born 2 Rock’ Theme With Tons of Décor, Food & Games

On February 27, Mellencamp’s husband shared photos from the event to Instagram, which showed little Dove posing in front of a gigantic “Born 2 Rock” light display. In other pics, the toddler strummed a guitar — which is no wonder considering her grandfather is rock music legend, John Mellencamp.

“That’s just our Baby Dovey turning 2,” Arroyave captioned the post. “You changed our life boss baby and we thank god every day that you did. We love you.”

For the party, the birthday girl wore a star-covered leather jacket with a leopard print skirt, and her famous mama coordinated with a leopard print dress.

In a video shared on her Instagram story, Mellencamp confirmed that “Dove’s favorite color is leopard.” The former RHOBH star also tagged several of the vendors she used for the party, including @picnic_and_petal, @__thewoodenspoon, @lovestruckblooms, and @sweetpcraftsanddesign, who made custom cups for the bash.

There was also a huge balloon arch, an elegant charcuterie board from @sophisticatedspreads, and an elaborate cookie tray courtesy of @megans.bakes.

There was also a supersized, soft play set that was up outside of Mellencamp’s Encino, California home, as well as bouncy house rental, which Mellencamp noted was perfect for a toddler’s birthday party.

The guests also received sensory play kits as party favors that were decorated with a label that read: “Thanks for making my party rock! Dove Rocks On.”

Bravo Stars Kyle Richards, Stassi Schroeder & Lala Kent All Attended Dove’s Birthday Party

It’s no surprise that the party also featured several celebrity guests from Mellencamp’s days as a reality star. In addition to Mellencamp and Arroyave’s family, several Bravo stars appeared at the party, including Mellencamp’s RHOBH bestie, Kyle Richards. The “Halloween Kills” star even posed with Dove in front of the “Born 2 Rock” sign as she leaned over to give her a sweet smooch.

Former “Vanderpump Rules“ star Stassi Schroeder was also photographed at the event. On Instagram, she even shared a video of her 1-year-old daughter, Hartford, making her way to a ball pit before toppling in. Mellencamp’s husband and Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, are close friends, so the couples hang out often, and now it appears that their little girls are friends, too.

In a photo shared on Mellencamp’s Instagram story, Schroeder’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent was also seen at the party at Mellencamp’s house. Kent was holding her baby daughter Ocean, in a group pic from the event, while Schroeder and her husband posed in front with Hartford.

Kent also shared an Instagram story of Ocean playing in the ball pit.

