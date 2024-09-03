RHOBH Star Grills Olivia Flowers About Her ‘Hook up’ With ‘Southern Charm’ Personality

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp had some questions for former “Southern Charm” personality Olivia Flowers, 32, about her romantic encounter with Thomas Ravenel, 62.

During the August 29 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Mellencamp brought up that Flowers confirmed she and Ravenel “hooked up” when she was 20 years old while filming the “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion. Flowers seemed to not want to talk about the situation.

“Teddi!” said Flowers.

When Judge asked if Flowers was drunk during the encounter, she replied, “Yes, yes, yes.” She also said she did not believe the public would ever know about her and Ravenel’s past.

Mellencamp, who was raised in South Carolina where “Southern Charm” is filmed, then inquired, “What made you want to make out with him in the first place?”

“I don’t know,” replied Flowers.

She then explained that she “like[s] older dudes.”

Mellencamp also referenced that Ravenel and Flower’s friend, former “Southern Charm” star Kathryn Dennis, were in a relationship until 2016.

“Did you not see the red flags with Kathryn and him?” asked Mellencamp. “And you were like, ‘You know what? Maybe I could change him.'”

Flowers responded, “No. First of all, a hook up, I’m not thinking about the next week or anything like that.”

Flowers also said she “did not know Kathryn” when she was romantic with Ravenel, son of politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.

Judge interjected that Mellencamp did not seem to want to stop asking Flowers questions about Ravenel. Mellencamp then revealed she was aware of the Ravenel family when she was growing up.

“I’m not going to let it go,” said Mellencamp to Judge. “Because I grew up with the Ravenels.”

Mellencamp explained she has felt perplexed watching “Southern Charm” stars express romantic interest in Ravenel.

“It’s so bananas to me. Because I was a kid looking at this family and I was like, ‘What a [explicative] [explicative] show,'” said Mellencamp.

Taylor Ann Green Referenced Olivia Flowers’ Encounter With Thomas Ravenel

Flowers’ former friend Taylor Ann Green mentioned her romantic encounter with Ravenel during the “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion, which premiered in January 2024. Green suggested Flowers was being hypocritical about being upset about her kiss with her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll. Flowers then said she believed Green had “been hanging” the information about her and Ravenel over her head.

Flowers then stated that the incident occurred when she “was fresh out of college, 20 years old.”

“Dumb, drunken night. One time had a hookup with T-Rav. And I wanted to take it to my grave,” said Flowers at the season 9 reunion.

Thomas Ravenel Spoke About Olivia Flowers in January 2024

Ravenel spoke about Flowers in a January 2024 interview with All About The Tea. According to Ravenel, he and Flowers spent time together in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2017.

“I was in Atlanta the weekend of January 14, 2017 for my nephew’s wedding. Olivia was living in Atlanta at the time pursuing her acting career. She was 24 years old (at the time) NOT 20, like she claimed on the reunion,” said Ravenel to the publication. “I will say, she conducted herself as a classy lady that night. I would have never acknowledged having sex with her until they brought me up at the reunion.”

Ravenel stated that he and Flowers “went on a date and hung out at various bars around Atlanta.”

“It was a fun evening and one thing led to another after she invited me to her condo in downtown Atlanta. After that night, I never called her again. It was a one time deal,” said the former “Southern Charm” star.

He then claimed that Flowers “used” him as a way to join “Southern Charm” during its 8th season. According to Us Weekly, Ravenel’s “Southern Charm” contract was not renewed after season 5 “after a series of sexual assault allegations” against him.

“Olivia was in Atlanta pursuing an acting career and she wanted to get on that show (Southern Charm), that’s why she befriended me,” said Ravenel to All About The Tea.

Us Weekly reported that Ravenel issued an apology for his comments about Flowers in a January 19 X post.

“I’d like to make a statement about my interview concerning Olivia Flowers. I was not trying to hurt her. I was mostly trying to get the facts straight which proved she didn’t betray her friendship with Kathryn Dennis,” wrote Ravenel.

He also stated that he “stupidly made what [he] thought was a self-deprecating remark that ‘MAYBE she used [him].’”

“I sincerely apologize to her,” continued Ravenel.

Olivia Flowers Has a Boyfriend

Flowers has been dating her boyfriend, Alex Williams, for over a year. Flowers announced they had celebrated their first anniversary together in a May 2024 Instagram post. The upload featured several pictures of the couple.

In the post’s caption, she said she met Williams at a wedding, where he was an usher.