Teresa Giudice Wedding Guest List May Not Include all Her RHONJ Co-Stars

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas got engaged during a trip to Greece in October 2021.

The two seem to be enjoying their time together, and don’t seem to be in any immediate rush to tie the knot. In fact, Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga told the Daily Dish that she hasn’t received an official “save the date” from Luis and Teresa, suggesting that the couple has not selected a wedding date as of yet.

There is one thing that seems to have been decided, however, and that’s the wedding location. In an interview with People magazine, Teresa shared that she and Luis agreed to get married in Italy.

“We wanted to go get married in Italy. We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri. But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri,” Teresa explained, adding that she hired a wedding planning to help move things along.

With things just getting started, and a location just about locked down, one might be wondering who Teresa and Luis will invite to their destination wedding. While it seems obvious that immediate family, including their respective children, will be on the guest list, there are some people who are’t expecting invitations — and two of Teresa’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars don’t think they’ll be invited.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jackie Goldschneider Isn’t Expecting an Invitation

Despite admitting that she and Teresa are in a better place this season, Jackie Goldschneider isn’t expecting to receive an invitation to Teresa and Luis’ wedding. In an interview with Hollywood Life’s Chris Rogers on the Pay Attention Puh-lease podcast, Jackie shared some feelings about the upcoming nuptials.

“The way they vacation, I can’t image that it’s going to be anything less than like, spectacular,” Jackie responded when asked if she thought Teresa and Luis would have a lavish wedding.

“I don’t know if they are going to do it on camera,” she continued, adding, “I don’t know that I would even be invited. I’m not sure what the status is right now. But I’m sure that if they do make it to the altar it will be a very big, beautiful wedding.”

Margaret Josephs Doesn’t Think She Will Be Invited to the Upcoming Wedding Either

In an interview with Page Six, Margaret Josephs said that she doesn’t think she will be getting an invite to Teresa and Luis’ upcoming soiree.

“Teresa and I are not getting along. I mean, I think my wedding invitation, [my] save the date, is lost in the mail,” she said. “I think the group dynamic is not that cohesive right now… but it’s nothing that I’m going to lose sleep over because I think everybody could come back together,” she added.

And while Teresa and Margaret may not be the best of friends, it doesn’t sound like Margaret is against Teresa finding her true happiness. “Teresa has been through a lot. All her relationships haven’t been so easy. I always say she’s a national treasure, and she does deserve the best,” she told Page Six.

