RHONJ Star Thinks 1 Cast Member Should ‘For Sure’ Return for Season 15

Jennifer Aydin thinks Teresa Giudice is the one person who may be asked to return to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for season 15.

During an October 2024 appearance on “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Aydin weighed in on the fate of the cast of the Bravo reality show she has appeared in since 2018.

“At the end of the day, you know, I believe if they were gonna keep anybody for sure, I would say Teresa,” Aydin told podcast co-hosts Vicki Gunvalson and Christian Gray Snow. “I don’t think the show could be Housewives of New Jersey with a few of us and not Teresa.”

RHONJ is currently on hiatus after a volatile 14th season that deeply divided the cast. There has been talk of a partial recast or a complete reboot of the show.

On his Sirius XM podcast “Andy Cohen Live,” Bravo producer Andy Cohen admitted that “it isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show.”

Jennifer Aydin Says Teresa Giudice Still Has A Lot of Story to Tell

During the podcast interview, Aydin explained that she thinks Giudice will be back because fans have been following her life for so long. She also noted she can’t imagine a full cast of new faces.

“‘It takes time to get invested in new characters, and Teresa really is the OG from the beginning,” she said. “And everybody’s invested from [her youngest daughter] Audriana’s birth, to her going away [to prison], to her cookbooks, to her family. I feel like the audience is so invested in Teresa and especially with her four daughters thriving and her new life with Louie [Ruelas]. I feel like there’s so much interesting content there that people would still be invested, is what I think.”

“So then Teresa comes back and then, like, maybe pick a few that get along with her, who knows,” Aydin cracked. She added that when the OGs are removed from a Housewives show the show “loses a little luster.”

Aydin is one of Giudice’s closest friends on RHONJ along with Dolores Catania. Giudice also rekindled her friendship with Jackie Goldschneider last season.

Season 14 also included Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, as well as Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler.

Jennifer Aydin Says She is Still a Housewife Until She Hears Otherwise

Aydin got into a bit of trouble when she prematurely hinted at her return to RHONJ. During an Instagram Livestream in October 2024, she reacted to a commenter who taunted her about not being asked. Aydin responded to a critic with a middle finger and the comment, “Oh, sorry, Christine S. John. I am coming back!”

When Bravo host Andy Cohen got wind of Aydin’s comment about her status, he debunked it. “We’ve made no decisions on the Real Housewives [of New Jersey],” he said on “Andy Cohen Live.” The Bravo host added that he wishes Aydin “well.”

Aydin explained on Gunvalson’s podcast that she had just given a “snarky comeback” to the Instagram follower. But she added, “If you ask me on the street, I’m a Housewife until they tell me otherwise. It’s still in my bio. Until I hear otherwise, this is the vibe I’m rolling with.”

She also explained in an Instagram comment that she didn’t “lie” about her status on RHONJ. “I responded to a troll- and no decisions have been made- but until we hear otherwise, I’m still a housewife and plan on going back!” she wrote on October 22. “I’ve spoken with Andy and he wants me to clarify that no decisions have been made, including the fact that I’m not coming back. So until I hear otherwise, the vibe I’m rolling with is that we’re all coming back!

During an appearance on the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast, Cohen said there would be no news on RHONJ until late 2024 at the earliest. Cohen said producers would talk and they would “do the focus group stuff” and “a bunch of casting.” “And we’ll take our time,” he said.