Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Wants RHONJ Return Over a Family Spinoff

Teresa Giudice is open to starring in a spinoff should “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” get a reboot—but she’d still rather be a Housewife.

The Bravo OG set the record straight in an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “Turning the Tables” as she fielded questions about her reality TV future from @AllaboutTRHPodcast hosts Roxanne Bahri and Shantel Butras.

When asked if she would be open to a spinoff show starring her family amid rumors that RHONJ is getting a reboot, Giudice replied, “Yes.” The reality TV veteran then added, “I would definitely like Carlos King to produce it.”

King is an Emmy-nominated producer who worked on the early seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” He also remains a friend of Giudice and appeared on her podcast in August 2024.

Teresa Giudice Said It’s ‘A Lot’ to Have a Reality Show Focused on 1 Family

Giudice, her ex-husband, Joe, and their four daughters were previously the subject of the Bravo spinoff, “Teresa Checks In.” The 2015 spinoff focused on Giudice’s family as she served 11 months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, for charges of bankruptcy fraud.

On her podcast, Giudice said it’s not easy to have a show focused on just one family. “It’s like a lot to have it all on your family,” she said of a potential spinoff. “Listen, never say never, so you never know what the future holds.”

“I feel like it’s a lot of pressure when it’s just your family. So that’s why I like being in Housewives,” she added. “Because then there’s, you know, there’s other families, so it’s just not focused on your family.”

Family spinoff or no, Giudice has no plans to leave “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on her own. During an appearance on “Live With Kelly & Mark” in July 2024, she said, “No, I’m not leaving [RHONJ]. I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave.”

Teresa Giudice Previously Talked About Doing a Spinoff With Her Huband Louie Ruelas

This isn’t the first time Giudice has been asked about a spinoff. In a 2023 interview with E! News she was asked if she would even do a show focused on her blended family with her second husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas. “I wouldn’t mind doing it with Louie because he’s so easy,” Giudice said. “My ex wanted no part of it.”

Ruelas agreed, chiming in to say, “I would love to do something with Teresa. Yeah, something positive.”

Some of Giudice’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey” scenes with Ruelas weren’t exactly positive. During season 14, the two were under fire over a shocking scene in the season 14 finale during which Ruelas said he hoped Margaret Josephs and her son would “suffer.” Ruelas issued a public apology when the episode aired. The scene replayed during the finale watch party special that Bravo aired instead of a traditional reunion.

On her podcast, Giudice said she didn’t watch the cast’s reaction to her husband’s remark. But she recalled filming the watch party and defending her husband.

“The only part that I was not happy about was the part you know that what Louie said about my cast member’s son,” she added of the show’s 14th season. “Then I said it, ‘I know Lou did not mean that.’ Like, Lou would not want to hurt a soul, you know.”

READ NEXT: Jackie Goldschneider Reveals What She Did After Awkward RHONJ Exit